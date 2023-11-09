Arizona vs. Colorado Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 11
The Buffaloes are searching for their second conference win against the Wildcats.
By Jovan Alford
The No. 21-ranked Arizona Wildcats will look to win their fifth straight game on Saturday as they head to Boulder, CO, to play the Colorado Buffaloes. The Wildcats have made a ton of noise in the Pac-12 this season (4-2 record), with their only two losses against USC and Washington.
As for the Buffaloes, they have lost four out of their last five games, including last week’s home loss to Oregon State.
Can the Wildcats win seven games for the first time since 2017? Or will the Buffaloes salvage their season with a much-needed win to keep their bowl window open?
Here are the odds and our best bet for Arizona vs. Colorado:
Arizona vs. Colorado Odds, Spread and Total
Colorado vs. Arizona Betting Trends
- Arizona is 8-1 against the spread (ATS) this season
- The UNDER is 8-1 in Arizona’s last nine games
- Colorado is 5-3-1 ATS this season
- The UNDER is 4-2 in Colorado’s last six games
Arizona vs. Colorado How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 11
- Game Time: 2:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Folsom Field
- How to Watch (TV): PAC12 Network
- Arizona Record: 6-3
- Colorado Record: 4-5
Arizona vs. Colorado Key Players to Watch
Arizona
Tetairoa McMillan: The sophomore receiver has emerged as another weapon for freshman QB Noah Fifita. McMillan has scored a touchdown and recorded at least 80 receiving yards in two straight games. The 6-foot-5 wideout has 52 receptions for 753 yards and seven touchdowns this season. McMillan will try to join the long list of wide receivers who have had big games against this Colorado secondary.
Colorado
Shedeur Sanders: For the Buffaloes to pull off the upset win over the Wildcats, they must protect Sanders. The junior quarterback has been sacked 45 times this season. Last week against Oregon State, he completed 61.5% of his passes for 245 yards and two touchdowns.
However, Sanders was sacked four times, which isn’t what you want to see with Arizona on the horizon. This season, the Wildcats' defense has recorded 23 sacks. If the Buffaloes can keep Sanders clean in the pocket, it will give him a chance to find his playmakers at the WR spot.
Arizona vs. Colorado Prediction and Pick
After jumping out to a 3-0 start this season, the Buffaloes are 1-5 in their last six games. The only game they won in Pac-12 play was against Arizona State, which went down to the wire. Despite things not going to plan, head coach Deion Sanders always has his guys ready to play.
This season, the Buffaloes are 4-1 ATS as double-digit underdogs.
As for the Wildcats, they’ve played above everybody’s expectations with a freshman quarterback. They have a quality defense (19.8 ppg allowed) and an offense that can light up the scoreboard (30.8 ppg).
Arizona has thrived as the underdog lately, but can it cover the spread on the road vs. a Colorado team looking to save its season? I don’t think so.
It’s Colorado’s last home game this season, and it knows how important it is if the team wants to go to a bowl game.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change