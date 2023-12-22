Arizona vs. Oklahoma Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for Alamo Bowl
College football Alamo Bowl preview, prediction and best bets for Arizona vs. Oklahoma.
By Reed Wallach
The Alamo Bowl pits two of the most successful teams this season against one another as Arizona's dream season is put to task against Oklahoma proven program.
Arizona jumpstarted its season after Noah Fifita took over, leading the team to finish the season at 9-3. The team faces Oklahoma, who went 10-2 on the season, but is dealing with far more turnover in the transfer portal. Star quarterback Dillon Gabriel is off to Oregon, paving the way for highly touted recruit Jackson Arnold to draw the start against a formidable Arizona defense.
There are plenty of Sooners opting out of this game, but can the talent and blue chip prospects show up to make this game competitive?
Here's how I'm looking to bet the Alamo Bowl. Find all of our bowls season coverage here!
Arizona vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread and Total
Oklahoma vs. Arizona Betting Trends
- Arizona is 10-2 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Oklahoma is 8-4 ATS this season
- Arizona's two non covers came as favorites
- Oklahoma covered (and won outright) in its lone game as an underdog
- Arizona went UNDER in eight of 12 games this season
Arizona vs. Oklahoma How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Dec. 28
- Game Time: 9:15 PM EST
- Venue: Alamodome
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- [Away Team] Record: 9-3
- [Home Team] Record: 10-2
Arizona vs. Oklahoma Key Players to Watch
Arizona
Noah Fifita: Fifita took over early in the season and never looked back leading the Wildcats to six wins to finish the year. He completed nearly 74% of his passes for 2,515 yards and 23 touchdowns with only five interceptions.
Oklahoma
Jackson Arnold: Arnold was the heir to the Sooners throne behind Gabriel, the No. 4 quarterback prospect in the 2023 class, sitting behind Gabriel for much of this season. The 6'1" prospect saw limited time this season but completed 18-of-24 passes with two touchdowns while also rushing the ball 20 times.
Arizona vs. Oklahoma Prediction and Pick
The Sooners opt outs are going to be the story of this one with Gabriel gone to Oregon and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby taking the job at Mississippi State. However, the team will also be down key members of its offensive line, including future first rounder right tackle Tyler Guyton and center Andew Raym.
The Sooners have depth and talent behind those guys, but this will be a test for the OU offense in Arnold's first start. However, the Wildcats passing defense is vulnerable, just national average in terms of EPA/Pass (69th in the country).
The Sooners still have playmakers in the passing game and the fast track of the Alamodome should be ideal conditions for what was the nation's third best passing offense in terms of EPA/Pass. Yes, there is a drop-off from Gabriel to Arnold, but this is still a dangerous passing game.
Meanwhile, the Sooners defense that was elite all season will be close to in tact after getting news that All-Big 12 linebacker Danny Stutsman and safety Billy Bowman will stay with the program and playing in the bowl game.
The Sooners' talent outmatches Arizona, but opt outs and over performing expectations has driven the price up on the Wildcats. In a game that should feature big plays from both sides and a ton of efficient offense, I'll side with the underdog catching a field goal. This game is more of a coin flip.
