Arizona vs. Oregon State Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Thursday, Jan. 25 (Back the Beavers)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Arizona-Oregon State.
A return home helped Arizona return to form after the Wildcats were upset on the road in Pac-12 play by Washington State on Jan. 13. Arizona bounced back by blowing out USC (82-67) and getting past UCLA (77-71). Now, Arizona is laying a huge number in league play again when it visits Oregon State. Should you back the Wildcats to win with margin?
Oregon State hasn’t won in league play since the calendar flipped to 2024. The Beavers’ last two outings were on the road and they weren’t competitive in a 27-point loss at Utah and a 33-point defeat at Colorado. Can they hang within the number with Arizona?
Here’s a betting preview for Thursday’s matchup and a best bet.
If you’re looking to bet on any NCAA game tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Arizona vs. Oregon State odds, spread and total
Arizona vs. Oregon State betting trends
- Arizona is 12-6 ATS this season
- Oregon State is 7-9-1 ATS this season
- Arizona is 11-6 ATS as a favorite this season
- Oregon State is 4-5-1 ATS as an underdog this season
- The OVER is 9-9 in Arizona games this season
- The OVER is 12-5 in Oregon State games this season
Arizona vs. Oregon State how to watch
- Date: Thursday, Jan. 25
- Game time: 11 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gill Coliseum
- How to watch (TV): Pac-12 Network
- Arizona record: 14-4 (5-2 Pac-12)
- Oregon State record: 9-9 (1-6 Pac-12)
Arizona vs. Oregon State key players to watch
Arizona
Pelle Larsson: The 6-foot-6 senior guard from Sweden is averaging 12.9 points per game this season and is coming off a season-high 22 points against UCLA in Arizona’s 77-71 win. Larsson is shooting over 48% from 3-point range this season. Larsson has shot less than 50% from the field just three times in conference play and Arizona lost two of those games. The Wildcats are 13-2 overall when he scores in double figures.
Oregon State
Tyler Bilodeau: The 6-foot-9 sophomore forward is averaging 12.7 points and 5.6 rebounds per game and was the lone bright spot for the Beavers in a brutal road trip. In the two blowout losses, Bilodeau was 11-of-19 from the field for 24 points and grabbed 9 rebounds.
Arizona vs. Oregon State prediction and pick
Arizona is one of KenPom’s highest-ranked teams, ranked No. 3 overall with the No. 8 overall offense and No. 5 overall defense in efficiency.
The Wildcats’ biggest advantage in this matchup comes against an Oregon State offense that has scored just 104 points combined in its last two games and ranks No. 250 or worse on the year in effective field goal percentage, turnover percentage and offensive rebounding.
The Beavers shot just 10-of-40 from beyond the arc in its last two games and rank No. 231 in three-point percentage and No. 248 from inside the arc.
Still, Oregon State’s defense is middle of the road in nearly every major metric, and could hang with Arizona if they can limit the Wildcats’ second-chance opportunities.
Arizona is the No. 8 offensive rebounding team in the country and Oregon State gives up plenty of opportunities on the boards. Arizona has the best ATS record in the Pac-12, but that hasn’t traveled for the Wildcats.
In its previous two road games, Arizona lost as a big favorite to Stanford and Washington State. Oregon State hasn’t given bettors a lot of confidence as an underdog (4-5-1 ATS) this season, but it's a good spot Thursday against an Arizona club that has struggled outside of Tucson. Take Oregon State.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change