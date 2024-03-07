Arizona vs. UCLA Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Thursday, March 7
Breaking down the odds, key players, trends, and best bet prediction for Pac-12 college basketball action between Arizona and UCLA.
The Arizona Wildcats can lock in at least a share of the Pac-12 regular season title tonight when they take on the UCLA Bruins in their penultimate regular season game.
Arizona enters the game having won three-straight contests while UCLA has lost four-straight. The Wildcats took down UCLA in the previous meeting between these two teams, beating them by a final score of 77-71.
Will we see a similar outcome tonight? Let's dive into the betting odds and then I'll give you my best bet.
Arizona vs. UCLA odds, spread, and total
Arizona vs. UCLA betting trends
- Arizona is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games
- UCLA is 8-4 ATS in its last 12 games vs. Arizona
- Arizona is 0-5 ATS in its last five road games vs. UCLA
- UCLA is 1-4 ATS in its last five games
- The OVER is 8-4 in UCLA's last 12 games
- UCLA is 3-8 ATS in its last 11 home games
Arizona vs. UCLA how to watch
- Date: Thursday, March 7
- Game time: 9:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Pauley Pavilion
- How to watch (TV): ESPN
- Arizona record: 23-6 (14-4 in Pac-12)
- UCLA record: 14-15 (9-9 in Pac-12)
Arizona vs. UCLA key players to watch
Arizona
Oumar Ballo: Arizona's center could be the key player for them tonight as UCLA is likely to try to attack the interior of this Wildcats' defense. Ballo is the team's leading rebounder, averaging 10.2 per game along with 1.0 blocks per game. He scored 17 points and racked up 13 rebounds in the previous meeting with the Bruins.
UCLA
Sebastian Mack: The last time these two teams played, Sebastian Mack racked up 21 points on 7-of-16 shooting while adding one five rebounds and four assists. He has been closed since then and hasn't surpassed 12 points in four-straight games. We'll see if he can bounce back tonight.
Arizona vs. UCLA prediction and pick
I wrote about why I like Arizona to win and over this spread tonight in today's edition of the "Daily Dunk":
UCLA does a lot of good things defensively, but I simply can't bet on a team that is as bad at shooting as the Bruins are. They rank 333rd in college basketball in effective field goal percentage and they're one of the rare teams that shoot worse at home compared to on the road.
Meanwhile, Arizona comes into the game ranking 19th in the country in effective field goal percentage. That gap is too wide for this to be a single-digit spread. I'll lay the points with the Wildcats.
