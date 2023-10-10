Arizona vs. Washington State Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 7
A full betting preview for the 3-3 Arizona Wildcats and 4-1 Washington Cougars after Arizona nearly knocked off USC last week.
By Josh Yourish
Last week, the Arizona Wildcats were without their quarterback, Jayden de Laura, and against the best one in the country, Caleb Williams, and USC. Then they almost did the unthinkable, pushing USC to overtime before falling 43-41 with Noah Fifita filling in for de Laura and throwing five touchdown passes.
Elsewhere in the Pac-12 the unbeaten Washington State Cougars ran into the best defense in the conference in UCLA and suffered their first loss, 25-17. Now, the 4-1 Cougars will host the 3-3 Wildcats in Week 7. For a look around the country in Week 7, check out BetSided college football betting expert Reed Wallach’s weekly column and preview.
When you’re betting this college football matchup, or any game on the Week 7 CFB slate, make sure to take advantage of this great promo from the PointsBet Sportsbook. Sign up below to receive up to $1,000 in second-chance bets.
Now, let’s dig into the odds for Arizona and Washington State.
Arizona vs. Washington State Odds, Spread and Total
Washington State and Arizona Betting Trends
- Washington State is 3-2 ATS
- The OVER is 3-2 in Washington State games
- Arizona is 5-1 ATS
- The UNDER is 5-1 in Arizona games
Arizona vs. Washington State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Gesa Field at Martin Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): PAC12
- Arizona Record: 3-3
- Washington State Record: 4-1
Arizona vs. Washington State Key Players to Watch
Arizona
Tetairoa McMillan, WR: One thing is for sure about this Arizona team, they have a big-time wide receiver. The sophomore has been an absolute monster at 6-foot-5 and is a big-play threat averaging 15.9 yards per reception. On the season he’s up to 524 yards and five touchdowns on 33 catches and last week against USC he went for 138 yards on six grabs.
Washington State
Cameron Ward, QB: Ward was having a fantastic season for the Cougars and was even keeping pace with players like Caleb Williams and Michael Penix in the Pac-12. Then he ran into the UCLA defense, one of the best units in the country. Ward went 19/39 passing for 197 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions. It was his worst game of the season.
Arizona vs. Washington State Prediction and Pick
It’ll be very interesting to see which quarterback ends up playing for the Wildcats. Jayden de Laura was a game-time decision last week, and then Fifita ended up playing and playing very well. He threw for 303 yards on 25/35 passing with five touchdowns and just one pick. It was an excellent performance, but de Laura has proven to be an excellent quarterback over his four years in college football, first at Washington State, then at Arizona.
It could be a revenge game for de Laura against his former program, but to actually get revenge, he’d need to play out of his mind. It was easy for Arizona to score on USC last week, but Washington State’s defense isn’t quite as bad. The Cougars only allow 5.5 yards per play and Arizona gained 6.6 last week.
The biggest issue will be the same one that ultimately doomed the Wildcats against Caleb Williams; pass defense. The Wildcats are 93rd in pass defense and give up 13.1 yards per completion and 8.2 yards per attempt. Both of those numbers rank outside the top 100 in the country.
Cameron Ward wasn’t great last week, but he still leads the No. 2 passing offense in the country. Washington State will move the ball with ease and score at will, but I don’t think Arizona will be able to respond. I’m taking Washington State to cover.
Follow all Josh Yourish’s bets HERE
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change