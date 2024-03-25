Arkansas State vs. Montana Prediction, Odds and Key Players for CBI Quarterfinal (Take the Over)
College basketball betting preview for Arkansas State-Montana.
No. 4 Arkansas State pulled out an 86-85 win over Bethune-Cookman in a first-round thriller to tip off the CBI Saturday night. They return to Ocean Center Monday afternoon as a short favorite against Montana looking to advance to Tuesday’s semifinals.
They’ll have to get by No. 5 Montana, which pulled out a first-round thriller of its own over Presbyterian in overtime, 82-79. Who comes out on top?
Here’s the betting preview of Monday’s matchup in Daytona Beach with a best bet.
Arkansas State vs. Montana Odds, Spread and Total
Arkansas State vs. Montana Betting Trends
- Arkansas State is 21-13-1 ATS this season
- Montana is 16-16 ATS this season
- Arkansas State is 13-7 ATS as a favorite this season
- Montana is 4-4 ATS as an underdog this season
- The OVER is 15-20 in Arkansas State games this season
- The OVER is 18-14 in Montana games this season
Arkansas State vs. Montana How to Watch
- Date: Monday, March 25
- Game time: 2 p.m. EST
- Venue: Ocean Center
- How to watch (TV): FloHoops
- Arkansas State record: 19-16
- Montana record: 24-11
Arkansas State vs. Montana Key Players to Watch
Arkansas State
Freddy Hicks: The junior guard put on a stellar scoring performance in the Sun Belt Tournament, scoring 66 points in three games to help Arkansas State reach the tournament’s title game. Hicks continued his high level of play in the CBI opener with 21 points and nine rebounds in Arkansas State’s one-point win over Bethune-Cookman.
Montana
Aanen Moody: The senior guard was one of the top players in Big Sky this season. He averages 17.2 points and shoots nearly 50% from the field. Montana needed Moody in a big way in the first round of the CBI and he delivered with 34 points on 14-of-21 shooting, including a 6-of-9 performance from 3-point range, to go with six rebounds and five assists to help the Grizzlies advance.
Arkansas State vs. Montana Prediction and Pick
Arkansas State has the offense to pull away from any opponent as the Red Wolves were No. 3 in the Sun Belt in scoring this season at 78.9 points per game. While playing at an above-average pace, the Red Wolves are No. 113 in effective field goal percentage and were No. 3 in the conference in both 2 - and 3-point shooting.
Can Montana’s defense get the stops it needs to hang around? The Grizzlies don’t force a lot of turnovers but are stingy inside the arc, ranking No. 2 in the Big Sky against shots from 2-point range. Montana is No. 245 against triples, though, and Arkansas State lets it fly at a high rate. The Red Wolves fire from the perimeter on nearly 43% of its shots, a top-50 rate in the nation, according to KenPom, and should have ample opportunities from downtown against a Montana defense that is better inside.
On the offensive end, Montana’s offense is top-30 in the nation in effective field goal percentage and can light it up from all areas. Montana also takes advantage at the charity stripe as the No. 4 free-throw shooting team in the nation.
Both of these defenses make opposing offenses comfortable with a low turnover rate. Each team has the advantage on the offensive end and expect a shootout at Ocean Center Monday night. Take the over.
