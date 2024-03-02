Arkansas vs. Kentucky Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Saturday, March 2 (Wildcats' Offense Stays Hot at Home)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Arkansas-Kentucky.
After a three-game home losing streak following an 89-85 loss to Gonzaga Feb. 10, Kentucky has won four of its last five games as John Calipari’s Wildcats try to peak at the right time of the schedule. Kentucky used its high-flying offense to bounce-back from a last-second loss to LSU, beating No. 13 Alabama (117-95) and Mississippi State (91-89) over the last week.
The Wildcats are part of a three-team tie for fourth place in the SEC and need to take care of business against sub-par conference foes, starting with Arkansas on Saturday and Vanderbilt on Wednesday before ending the regular season against No. 4 Tennessee. Kentucky is a double-digit favorite against the Razorbacks at Rupp Arena.
Arkansas had its first two-game winning streak in conference play this season, but suffered a setback with an 85-82 loss to lowly Vanderbilt on Tuesday. Can the Razorbacks hang within the big number?
Here’s the betting breakdown of the SEC clash with a best bet.
If you’re looking to bet on any NCAA game tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Arkansas vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread and Total
Arkansas vs. Kentucky Betting Trends
- Arkansas is 9-19 ATS this season
- Kentucky is 17-11 ATS this season
- Arkansas is 5-9 ATS as an underdog this season
- Kentucky is 12-10 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 19-8-1 in Arkansas games this season
- The OVER is 20-8 in Kentucky games this season
Arkansas vs. Kentucky How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, March 2
- Game time: 1:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Rupp Arena
- How to watch (TV): CBS
- Arkansas record: 14-14 (5-10 SEC)
- Kentucky record: 20-8 (10-5 SEC)
Arkansas vs. Kentucky Key Players to Watch
Arkansas
Tramon Mark: The 6-foot-6 junior guard is seventh in the SEC in scoring at 16.8 points per game, though he’s going through one of his poorest shooting stretches of the season. Mark has been held under his scoring average in five of the last six games and is shooting just 24-of-59 from the field in that span.
Kentucky
Zvonimir Ivisic: The Wildcats are trying to get consistent play from “Big Z,” the 7-foot-2 freshman center who has been eligible since mid-January. Ivisic has played 20-plus minutes in each of the last two games, something he didn’t do in his first eight games with the Wildcats. Kentucky has scored 100-plus points in all three games Ivisic has scored in double figures. He was held to just 2 points on 1-of-5 shooting in Tuesday’s 91-89 win over Mississippi State.
Arkansas vs. Kentucky Prediction and Pick
Back on Jan. 27, Arkansas held Kentucky to a season-low 63 points, though the Wildcats still used a strong second half to pull out a six-point win on the road. That night, the Wildcats shot just 36.5% from the field and got to the free-throw line just 12 times.
Expect those numbers to bounce back for the Wildcats in a venue switch to Rupp Arena. Kentucky, the No. 6 overall offense in KenPom, is No. 1 in 3-point shooting, which is a nightmare matchup for the Arkansas defense, which ranks No. 208 in the nation and 10th in the SEC against 3-point shots.
Kentucky’s defense has been an Achilees’ heel for the Wildcats this season, giving up the second-most points per game in the SEC this season. So, go with the constant, which is the Kentucky offense that is averaging 93 points per game at home during SEC play. Take the Wildcats to soar past their team total.
Pick: Kentucky Team Total OVER 90
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.