Army vs. LSU Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 8
By Reed Wallach
LSU continued to hang around the outskirts of the College Football Playoff discussion behind Heisman Trophy-level play from Jayden Daniels.
The Tigers have a rare nonconference game in the middle of the season as the team welcomes Army to Tiger Stadium. LSU is a massive favorite on Saturday with a BYE week upcoming, could that change the team's psyche and maybe give us a valuable betting angle?
Army vs. LSU Odds, Spread and Total
LSU vs. Army Betting Trends
- LSU is 4-2 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Army is 2-3-1 ATS this season
- LSU has gone OVER in every game this season
Army vs. LSU How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 21st
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): SEC Network
- Army Record: 2-4
- LSU Record: 5-2
Army vs. LSU Key Players to Watch
Army
Champ Harris: Bryson Daily exited the Black Knights' last game against Troy with a hand injury, paving the way for Harris to step in. Army's offense floundered against Troy, losing 19-0 as Harris completed only six of his 13 pass attempts for 63 yards and losing 17 yards on nine carries with two fumbles lost. If it's Harris under center the hope is that with a full week of practice, he can improve, but it'll likely be a slog against an SEC defense.
LSU
Jayden Daniels: If not for two losses already this season, Daniels would likely be the Heisman Trophy favorite. He is third in passing yards with 2,294 with the second most passing touchdowns in the country with 22. He also is leading quarterbacks in rushing yards this season with 515. Daniels has been a monster this season by all measurements.
Army vs. LSU Prediction and Pick
Of course, LSU is far superior to Army. The two teams are in different classes of the sport, but how should we bet on this matchup? While LSU will win convincingly, I believe the valuable bet in this game is on the under.
Army is a service academy team that -- while the team is passing more this season -- is a run-first team. The team still passes at the third-lowest percentage of plays (27%) and is running the second-fewest plays per minute this season, less than two per minute.
Even if LSU is getting stops against Army, the clock is going to be running the entire night with Army trying to shorten the matchup.
Meanwhile, this is an interesting spot for the Tigers, who are finishing a grueling stretch of eight games in a row that includes games against Florida State and Ole Miss. With a BYE week on the horizon, will Brian Kelly look to get his team some extra rest with some extended garbage time?
I lean towards that being the case. If Daniels, who has been nursing a rib injury over the past two weeks, gets taken out early, I expect LSU to run the clock at a service academy level and look to get to the off week with some better health.
The only way I can look to play this one is the under with limited possessions and motivation for points up in the air.
