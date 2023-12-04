Army vs. Navy Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 15
College football betting preview, prediction and best bets for the annual Army-Navy game.
By Reed Wallach
One of the great traditions in college football is on Saturday, the annual Army-Navy game.
The two service academies meet once again with both teams transitioning into a more modern offensive scheme that features more passing around its triple option schemes. While its the beginning of a rebuild, each team will battle for superiority against the other.
Here's our betting preview for Saturday's lone matchup, the final game of the regular season!
Army vs. Navy Odds, Spread and Total
Navy vs. Army Betting Trends
- Army is 4-6-1 against the spread this season (ATS)
- Navy is 4-6-1 ATS this season
- Army is 1-4 ATS as a favorite this season
- Navy has gone UNDER in 6 of 11 games this season
Army vs. Navy How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 9
- Game Time: 3:00 PM EST
- Venue: Gillette Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Army Record: 5-6
- Navy Record: 5-6
Army vs. Navy Key Players to Watch
Army
Bryson Daily: Daily is the team's leading passer and rusher. While the passing game is hopeful it can get going in the right direction in the coming years, Daily may not be built to execute it. He is completing only 50% of his passes with as many interceptions as touchdown passes. However, he is running fairly well, averaging nearly five yards per rush.
Navy
Tai Lavatai: It's been a revolving door at quarterback for the Midshipmen, but Lavatai is expected to start in this one, the team's most proven passer (53% completion percentage on 73 passes). Keep an eye on Xavier Arline, who started last season's meeting and ran for 102 yards in the team's overtime loss.
Army vs. Navy Prediction and Pick
When service academies get together, it's always a rock fight, evident in the glaringly low total of 28.5.
These two are one of the only teams that run a triple option scheme, Air Force being the other, so the familiarity between the two teams is clear from the first snap. We saw this playout when Army beat Air Force as an 18-point underdog earlier this season, there is little separating these familiar foes.
So, why not shoot for the underdog again?
Both offenses are poor, Army is 90th in success rate and Navy is a ghastly 125th, but I believe the best unit on the field will be the Navy defense, which is third in the country in EPA/Rush. The run stopping unit is incredible and should put Army into obvious passing situations where the team can drop back into coverage.
While the Mids have a poor offense, the Army defense does a poor job of slowing down the opposing run game, 121st in success rate. While we can give the team a bit more credit in this particular matchup, the team's 122nd defensive line yard rate and 128th in tackles for loss mark make them a vulnerable favorite.
In a game with a low total I suggest taking the points, but I'm expecting a Navy win.
