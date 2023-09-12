Army vs. UTSA Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 3
By Reed Wallach
Army and UTSA meet after a thrilling overtime game last season.
Army lost a heartbreaker at Louisiana-Monroe after leading in the fourth quarter while UTSA avenged a Week 1 loss to Houston with a win at home against Texas State, but what will be the status of star quarterback Frank Harris?
Harris suffered a leg injury in the first half of last week's victory, leaving the game briefly but returning to finish the game despite being clearly hobbled. Here's what Jeff Traylor had to say ahead of the team's Week 3 matchup:
Army vs. UTSA Odds, Spread and Total
UTSA vs. Army Betting Trends
- UTSA covered in last year's meeting in overtime, winning 41-38 as two-and-a-half point road favorites, going over the total of 54
- UTSA hasn't covered in either game this season
- UTSA went UNDER in both games this season
- Army didn't cover against its only FBS opponent
- Army went UNDER in its lone FBS game
Army vs. UTSA How to Watch
- Date: Friday, September 15th
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Almaodome
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Army Record: 1-1
- UTSA Record: 1-1
Army vs. UTSA Key Players to Watch
Army
Bryson Daily: Daily struggled to find the mark in the team's Week 1 loss, rushing 23 times for 63 yards while completing five of his 11 passes with two interceptions. However, he found his rhythm in the team's dominant effort against Delaware State, 57-0. Daily completed eight of 11 passes while combining for five touchdowns. The Black Knights have been going through an offensive transformation, could it be taking steps forward? We'll find out against a havoc-driven UTSA defensive front.
UTSA
Frank Harris: Harris is the catalyst for the Roadrunners back-to-back Conference USA titles. However, Harris took a big hit in last weeks win and is a game-time decision for this one. UTSA's offense is off to a poor start, 109th in EPA/Play as Harris had a wildly inefficient three interception opener against Houston before playing banged up for about half of Week 2's game against UTSA. If he can't go on a quick turnaround, it'll likely be Eddie Lee Marburger, who played in relief in Week 2, missing on his lone pass attempt and taking two sacks.
Army vs. UTSA Prediction and Pick
The questions around Harris' leg and availability on Friday night has creeped into the betting market as the Black Knights went from +12.5 to +9 from Sunday afternoon to this writing (Monday afternoon). If Harris can't go, the Roadrunners are unproven at quarterback to win with margin.
Further, being an underdog of over a touchdown is right where Army head coach Jeff Monken thrives. As head coach, Monken's Army teams are 14-9-1 against the spread (ATS) with a spread of seven or more. The team's ball control offense bleeds time off the clock and hampers the opponents ability to win with margin.
Further, UTSA's defense struggled to slow down the triple option last season. Army posted 485 total yards including a staggering 72% completion percentage for an average of nearly 17 yards per pass. While the Roadrunners will have a year of game tape, the team also will be limited on offense with a hobbled (and potentially inactive) Harris and the team's leading receiver for all of 2022 and this matchup Zhakari Franklin transferring to Ole Miss.
UTSA's offense isn't firing on all cylinders like it was the prior two seasons, and with a short week to prepare for Army's unique offense, I believe this game will be far closer than the spread indicates.
