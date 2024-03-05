Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill Power Rankings (10 Best Bets to Place)
Power Ranking the best golfers to bet on at this week’s AP Invitational at Bay Hill.
By Todd Moser
The Florida Swing moves North this week as the action shifts to Orlando for the long-running Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill. This year, the AP is one of the eight newly elevated event with a huge $20 million purse.
In this article, I'm going to rank the top 10 golfers most likely to win this week using a combination of both current betting odds and my own opinion of their chances of success. Later in the week, I will sprinkle in some longshots.
Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill Power Rankings
1. Rory McIlroy +900
He has admitted to wanting to gear up his play to peak at The Masters. And watching him this year, it certainly looks that way as he’s mixed in some brilliant play with some unusual concentration lapses. He finished T-21 at The Cognizant on Monday. At the AP, Rory has six top 10 finishes including a win in 2018.
2. Scottie Scheffler +650
It is no secret. If Scottie figures out his putting, he’s going to win. It’s the only thing holding him back. In his five starts this year, he has four top 10 finishes. In his last two appearances at the AP, Scheffler finished fourth and first.
3. Matthew Fitzpatrick +2800
Here’s another guy that has you guessing. On one hand, Fitzpatrick has a T-14, a T-15, and a T-21. On the other hand, he has two missed cuts and a T-58. In six of his eight AP starts, his worst finish is a T-14 including a solo second in 2019.
4. Will Zalatoris +2800
The question for Willy Z isn’t if but when In only his fourth tournament back from major back surgery, he finished T-2 at The Genesis to put his name back on the radar. His ball-striking should be a good fit for the tough Bay Hill layout. In three starts at the AP, his best finish is a T-10 in 2021.
5. Patrick Cantlay +1600
PC has joined the royalty as one of the Kings of the Near Misses. In his last tournament at The Genesis, he looked like a world number one with a -13 score at the halfway point. But he disappeared on the weekend and finished a disappointing T-4. He hasn’t won since the BMW Championship way back in August 2022. In his only recent appearance at the AP, he finished T-4 last year.
6. Max Homa +2200
Homa has had a disappointing year by his standards. He does have three top 20s in five starts but never contended in his home state of California. However, I think he’s starting to turn it around. Look for him to contend the next few weeks leading up to The Masters. At the AP, he has three top 20s in four starts.
7. Viktor Hovland +1400
Last year’s FedEx Champ seems to be suffering a letdown this year. He’s only played three events with his best coming at The Genesis in LA where he finished T-19. But he has played the AP well with a T-10 last year and a T-2 in 2022.
8. Jordan Spieth +1800
Spieth and Rickie Fowler are a lot alike at the moment. They have all the tools but are prone to some big mistakes and erratic play such that you never know what you’re going to get. Last we saw Spieth, he was headed for his car after a WD for signing an incorrect scorecard, but he does have two top sixes in four starts. He doesn’t play the AP often but has two T-4s in his last two starts.
9. Jason Day +3300
Day is in good form this year with three top 10s in his five starts. He has had success at the AP with a win in 2016 and a T-10 last year plus three additional top 25 finishes.
10. Harris English +4000
Steady Eddie Harris English seems to show up on tough courses. He placed seventh at Torrey Pines earlier this year. He’s had some success at the AP with two top 10s including a T-2 last year.
