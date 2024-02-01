Astrology Betting Trend Benefits Chiefs Over 49ers
Waxing crescent matters in this year's Super Bowl.
One of the most preposterous, and yet once accurate, betting trends in the NFL this season revolves around the spherical object revolving around our planet.
I'm talking, of course, about the moon and, more specifically, how the waxing and waning phases of the moon impact the outcome of NFL games.
The hoke movement started when a X (formerly known as Twitter) user correctly predicted a Detroit Lions Thanksgiving upset loss based on the moon phase. Now it's back with some insights on the Super Bowl.
Spoiler alert for all the astrologist bettors out there: Back the Kansas City Chiefs to beat the San Francisco 49ers.
According to X user and NFL betting astrology expert Jay Cuda, there will be a waxing crescent moon on Super Bowl Sunday and the Chiefs are a remarkable 19-1 over the last five years in those conditions.
Of equal note, the 49ers are 15-15 in their last 30 waxing crescent games.
Crushing news for the 49ers and elating for the Chiefs. The waxing crescent has spoken!
Of course, betting based on moon phase is as comical as betting based on puppies, manatees or octopus winner picks, and yes, all of those animals have been lauded as betting experts at some point in time.
You're basically flipping a coin based on a totally unrelated and uninformed scenario. And yet, there is history with the moon stuff.
Ahead of the Packers upset win over the Lions on Thanksgiving, Cuda pointed out the Lions were 0-12 on Thanksgiving when the moon was in a waxing gibbous phase, which was the same phase the moon was in for the game. The Lions lost and the streak went to 0-13.
I scrolled back through Cuda's Tweets since then and didn't find any additional moon picks until now. He has a lot of other amusing trends, but nothing about the moon.
Is he calling another shot?
Rather than take the moon's word for it, I prefer to listen to BetSided NFL betting expert Iain MacMillan, who is backing the 49ers as -1.5 point favorites. He gives his full reasoning why in his betting preview, and surprisingly doesn't mention the waxing crescent once.
Missed opportunity.
