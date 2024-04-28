Astros vs. Rockies Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Mexico City Game
Previewing the second game of the MLB Mexico City series between the Houston Astros and Colorado Rockies.
The MLB Mexico City series comes to its conclusion on Sunday when the Houston Astros and Colorado Rockies meet in the second of a two-game set south of the border. Both teams have been off to very underwhelming starts in the 2024 season with a combined record of 15-39 (.277 winning percentage).
Despite the poor records, it can’t be denied that both teams still have playmakers who can really hit for power. Pair that with high altitude in Mexico City, there’s usually a lot of fun that will happen. Here’s what to watch for in Sunday’s international contest.
Astros vs. Rockies Odds, Run Line and Total
Astros vs. Rockies Betting Trends
- Houston is 6-14 as a favorite this season
- Colorado is 3-7 in non-league games this season
- Houston has gone UNDER in 17 of 27 games this season
- Colorado is 12-15 ATS against the run line this season
Astros vs. Rockies: How To Watch
- Date: Sunday, April 28th
- Game Time: 4:05 PM EST
- Venue: Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu, Mexico City, Mexico
- How To Watch (TV, Streaming): ESPN, ESPN App
- Astros Record: 8-19
- Rockies Record: 7-20
Astros vs. Rockies Key Players
Astros
Yordan Alvarez: While the Astros aren’t playing to their full strength in April, Yordan Alvarez continues to grind it out at the plate. The 26-year old left fielder has posted an impressive 7 home runs and 17 RBIs with a .283 average over a span of 27 games. He’s coming off a 2 homer, 3 RBI game in the Saturday game in Mexico City. He continues to try and help Houston right the ship after a difficult opening to 2024.
Rockies
Ryan McMahon: Ryan McMahon is one of the most durable players that the Rockies have had since the 2021 season. Seeking his 4th straight season of playing 150 games or more, McMahon is off to a great start in 2024. Batting .310 with 4 home runs and 16 RBI, the third baseman enters today’s game on a four game hitting streak.
Astros vs. Rockies Prediction and Pick
For Houston, at a mark of 8-19, the three time World Series champions are struggling to find their rhythm as we march through the first month of the season. Manager Joe Espada has taken over the helm since Baker’s retirement and to this point the numbers have been in the middle. Houston ranks 28th in ERA (5.03), but offensively they’re finding success. The team ranks 10th in home runs, 3rd in hits per game (9.26) and 3rd in at-bats per game (34.96).
Houston will send out Framber Valdez, 0-0 with a 2.19 ERA who has only pitched twice this season after dealing with elbow inflammation on April 9th. He has thrown two bullpen sessions and didn't need a minor league rehab assignment as a result of this setback. In his last start on April 2nd, Valdez tossed 7.2 scoreless innings, allowing 6 hits and 5 strikeouts.
On Colorado’s side, manager Bud Black has been tasked with yet another roster that is trying to compete, but missing some of the more critical components especially in the pitching rotation. The Rockies rank dead last in ERA (5.99) and have the most strikeouts in the league (179). It’s been rough sledding in close games as well. Colorado ranks 29th in run differential with a -64, meaning they are losing by an average of 2.3 runs per game.
The Rockies will try to get back in the win column today, sending out Austin Gomber in this matchup who is 0-1 with a 4.32 ERA. He has had an issue with walks, allowing 11 free passes across his opening five starts of the year. That can rack up quick against this Astros team as their plate discipline still ranks among the best in the league.
High altitude mixes well with high scoring in baseball.
Saturday’s game was a 12-4 win for the Astros, the under barely hung on. In this game, I will lean over. The Astros and Rockies team bullpen ERAs are in the bottom five of the league so far, 5.02 and 5.13 respectively. Things could get crazy in the later innings of this one and I’m backing the over for that possibility.
Pick: Over 16.5 Runs
