AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Tournament Matchup Bets, Odds, Picks, and Predictions
By Hans Geevers
This week, the PGA Tour presents golf bettors with the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Pebble Beach is one of the most well known courses in the world and if you've done a deep dive into the course, you know it features some of the smallest greens the Tour has to offer on its schedule. That's why hitting the greens in regulation is extremely indicative of success this week.
Before I dive into my favorite tournament matchup bets for the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am let’s take a look at the current top five golfers in GIR (greens in regulation) on the PGA Tour that are in this week’s field.
If you want to tail these matchup plays, be sure to sign up for an account at FanDuel Sportsbook. If you do so using the link below, you'll receive $200 in bonus bets when you place your first $5 wager.
Top Five Golfers in GIR
- Scottie Scheffler 91.67%
- Wyndham Clark 87.50%
- Tom Kim 84.72%
- Jordan Spieth 83.33%
- Collin Morikawa 82.41%
Now that we have determined who the current top five golfers in overall GIR (greens in regulation) are on the PGA Tour (in this week's field) let's turn our attention to my favorite tournament matchup bets for this week's 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Max Homa -130 over Patrick Cantlay
Since the beginning of August, Max Homa has played eight events (DP World and PGA Tours combined). In those eight tournaments just mentioned, Homa has accumulated an impressive eight top 14 finishes, including a win at the 2023 Fortinet Championship in September.
It should also be noted that Max Homa has posted quality results at this week's PGA Tour event multiple times previously. Since 2019, Homa has accumulated three top-ten finishes at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, including a seventh-place result in 2021.
In direct contrast to Homa, Patrick Cantlay has not been playing his best golf recently. More specifically, Cantlay has posted two finishes outside the top 50 in his last two events played on the PGA Tour. In my opinion, Homa should have no issue taking down Cantlay this week.
Rory McIlroy +100 over Scottie Scheffler
Rory McIlroy has accumulated three top-seven finishes in his last four tournaments played (PGA and DP World Tours combined), including a win at the 2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic two weeks ago.
In relation to this week's current listed 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field, in the last 50 rounds played on the PGA Tour, Rory McIlroy ranks fourth in strokes gained off the tee, seventh in GIR (greens in regulation), first in birdie or better percentage, and 11th in bogey avoidance.
In summary, I am backing Rory McIlroy to defeat Scottie Scheffler at odds of +100.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.