Athletics vs. Giants prediction and odds for Tuesday, July 25 (Fade Alex Cobb)
Alex Cobb has stellar numbers this season, but is he being overvalued? Keep reading to find out.
By Reed Wallach
The San Francisco Giants continue to make a playoff push against cross-town rival Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night.
San Francisco will start Alex Cobb in this one, who has had a reverse of fortunes after not getting the type of variance one would hope in the field last season. After pitching below expectations in 2022 despite strong underlying metrics, he is pitching far ahead of his underlying numbers in 2023.
Will that hold up as a big favorite against the rebuilding Athletics?
Here are the odds and our best bet:
Cobb was on the wrong side of negative variance last season, pitching decent, but far worse than his xERA posted. Cobb's ERA of 3.73 was supported b a 3.15 ERA as he couldn't overcome a poor left on base percentage of 68%.
This season, however, Cobb is smoke and mirrors. He has an ERA of 3.15 that is supported by an xERA of 4.45. He has left 80% of batters on base and avoided diminishing strikeout marks of about one less per nine innings than last season.
While the A's have a dismal record, this is a league average offense over the last 30 days, according to MLB.com, and has the offense to strike fear into teams with massive moneylines.
I can't trust the Giants as big favorites given the team's struggles against left handed pitching. The team is 29th in OPS against lefties this season, and the team is slated to face Ken Waldichuk on Tuesday night.
While Waldichuck has a dismal 6.75 ERA in 13 starts (23 appearances) this season, I can't pass up the odds of getting this type of matchup at north of +200.
I'll take a shot on Oakland to stun San Francisco with a favorable matchup.
