Atletico Madrid vs. Dortmund Prediction and Odds for Champions League Quarterfinal
Who wins the first leg between Atletico Madrid and Dortmund?
The quarterfinal matchups have been set, and Spanish side Atletico Madrid takes on German side Borussia Dortmund! This game is just the first leg of the quarter-finals between the two teams, but the first leg is arguably the most important.
In the Round of 16, Atletico Madrid were able to take out the 2023 runner-ups Inter Milan in a penalty shootout. Dortmund, on the other hand, got to this round by handling PSV Eindhoven in 2-0 in the second leg, and winning the aggregate 3-1.
This is just the first matchup between the two teams since 2018, and second matchup all-time. The winner could be decided in this leg if one of the teams takes care of business enough. Which team will that be as Atletico Madrid hosts Borussia Dortmund.
Atletico Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund Odds
Atletico Madrid: -130
Draw: +270
Borussia Dortmund: +360
Atletico Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund Prediction for Champions League Quarterfinal
Atletico Madrid are the home team in this game, so they will have the home crowd. Atletico are fourth in the La Liga table as it stands right now.
What should be taken into account is how good they have performed at their home stadium. Atletico is 13-1-1 in La Liga play at their home stadium, and they have not lost a home game in any Champions League game this year.
Atletico Madrid are winning games because of their offensive attack. In the Champions League, they are scoring 2.4 goals per game, which is the second-most of all the teams. They want to play fast and aggressive, which is why their average possession hovers around 50 percent.
If Dortmund allow Atletico to get running and connect on their through balls, it is going to be another home win for the Spanish side.
Dortmund focuses on their defensive play. In fact, Dortmund are the best defensive team in the Champions League. They allow just 0.6 goals per match, and four total goals in all Champions League play this season.
Along with that, Dortmund has kept four clean sheets in Champions League play. Dortmund plays hard-nosed defense, and they will not let Atletico run all over them as the game goes on.
Just as Atletico Madrid are very, very good at home, Dortmund are excellent on the road. They have just one road loss in Bundesliga play, and one road loss in the Champions League. In fact, Dortmund have not lost in their last nine road games. Dortmund's last road loss came on December 6 at VfB Stuttgart. Their road play should not go unnoticed.
This is going to be a very good game to watch, and it will come down to which team caves first. With Dortmund's solid play on their defensive half of the field, it is hard to Atletico Madrid having success with their gameplan. I like Dortmund in this one.
Pick: Dortmund (+360)
