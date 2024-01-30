AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Picks and Predictions (It's Time to Bet on Justin Thomas)
Breaking down everything you need to know to bet on the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, including the top picks and predictions to win.
The unbelievable start to the PGA Tour season continues. Through the first four events in 2024, no golfer at shorter than 125/1 has won. Mattheiu Pavon is the latest winner, capturing the Farmers Insurance Open, to win at astronomical odds.
Will that trend continue at this week's Pebble Beach Pro-Am? It would be tough as this is a signature event featuring the best golfers the PGA Tour has to offer. With that being said, Chris Kirk won the first signature event, the Sentry, at 200/1.
Let's dive into this weekend's event at Pebble Beach and I'll break down my best bets.
Odds to Win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am How to Watch
- Wednesday: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. EST (Golf Channel)
- Thursday: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. EST (Golf Channel)
- Friday: 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. EST (Golf Channel), 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. EST (CBS)
- Sunday: 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. EST (Golf Channel), 3pm - 7 p.m. EST (CBS)
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Purse
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 1 - Sunday, Feb. 4
- Purse: $20 million ($9 million winner's share)
- Defending champion: Justin Rose
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Notable Golfers in the Field
Rory McIlroy: After skipping the first few events of the 2024 PGA Tour season, Rory McIlroy will be making his first start on North American soil this season. In case you didn't know, he has been playing on the DP World Tour in Europe ever since the Tour Championship in August. In five European starts, he went T16, T7, T22, T2, and then capping things off with a win at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.
Justin Rose: Last year's winner of the event, Justin Rose, returns to defend his title but will have a much more difficult time winning it this time around with it being a signature event with a much stronger field. He's listed at +6600 to win.
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Picks
Justin Thomas +2500
Justin Thomas had a horrific 2023, but it's time to jump back on him while his odds are still at a reasonable price. He now has four-straight top five finishes with a fifth place at the Fortinet Championship, 4th at the Nedbank Golf Challenge on the DP World Tour, 3rd at the Hero World Challenge, and then T3 at The American Express two weeks ago.
His ball striking seems to be back to where it should be and he gained strokes in all four major areas in his latest start.
He hasn't played at this event since 2014, but that's the case for most of the top golfers this week. At +2500, he's the first name on the odds list that jumps out to me with some betting value.
Wyndham Clark +8000
Wyndham Clark has an uncharacteristically bad week putting at The American Express which led to a T39 finish, but we should not let that take away from his ball striking numbers. He gained +1.75 strokes on the field with his approach shots at the Stadium Course and if he can carry that level of ball striking to Pebble Beach, he'll be in contention.
Let's give some respect to the defending U.S. Open winner this week. He's worth a bet at +8000.
Kevin Yu +11000
In the year of the long shot, it could be Kevin Yu's turn this week. Not only did he finish T7 at this event last season, but he has been red hot the past two weeks. He finished T3 at The American Express and then followed it up with a T6 finish at the Farmers Insurance Open.
Sometimes you just have to take a shot on a guy who's in great form with proven history at a golf course, so that's exactly what we're going to do here on Yu at 110/1.
