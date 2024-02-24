Auburn vs. Georgia Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Saturday, Feb. 24 (Back Home Underdogs?)
By Reed Wallach
Auburn has had a week to stew after losing at home against Kentucky and will look to get back on track at Georgia, who has struggled through the grind of SEC play.
The Bulldogs snapped a six game losing streak on Wednesday, winning at Vanderbilt, but now face a stiff test in Auburn, who is in the mix for an SEC title, but have been far worse on the road. Can the Tigers turn it around against a lackluster SEC foe?
Here's our full betting preview for Auburn vs. Georgia on Saturday night:
Auburn vs. Georgia Odds, Spread and Total
Georgia vs. Auburn Betting Trends
- Auburn is 16-10 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Georgia is 6-10 ATS at home this season
- Auburn has gone UNDER in seven of the last 10 games
- Auburn has gone UNDER in eight of 11 road games
Auburn vs. Georgia How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, February 24th
- Game Time: 6:00 PM EST
- Venue: Stegman Coliseum
- How to Watch (TV): SEC Network
- Auburn Record: 20-6
- Georgia Record: 15-11
Auburn vs. Georgia Key Players to Watch
Auburn
Johni Broome: In the running for first team All-SEC this season, Broome has been a monster on both sides of the floor. He is second in SEC block rate and has expanded his game to become a dangerous three-point shooter (44% on 29 SEC three-point shots). Broom is averaging 16 points per game with eight rebounds on nearly 55% shooting.
Georgia
Noah Thomasson: The Niagara transfer has been a key cog in the Georgia offense, shooting 39% from beyond the arc in SEC play. He'll have to shoot well against an Auburn defense that turns opponents over at the highest rate in SEC games but is vulnerable to letting up open three's.
Auburn vs. Georgia Prediction and Pick
Auburn is 3-4 in true road games this season as the team clearly sees a drop-off in play when it leaves home, the team's elite turnover rate drops to outside the top 200 on the road this season.
Georgia has been sped up in SEC play, turning it over at the 12th highest rate in conference games, but the offense has been able to generate buckets, sixth in effective field goal percentage.
The key to Auburn's defense has been Broome shutting down the rim, allowing an SEC low 41% on two's, but Georgia is a perimeter driven offense, third in SEC three-point rate where the team shoots 35% from three.
Auburn's offense has been fine, but uninspiring in SEC play, fifth in adjusted offensive efficiency according to KenPom, and the team may be due for a poor shooting night as well, ShotQuality deems that the team is due for a three percent drop in three-point percentage.
The Tigers can't be trusted on the road, I'll take the home underdogs.
