Auburn vs. Tennessee Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, Feb. 28 (Target Total)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bets for Tennessee vs. Auburn on Wednesday, Feb. 28.
By Reed Wallach
Two of the top teams in the SEC do battle on Wednesday night in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Tennessee will host Auburn, who has had some trouble leaving home this season, as both teams look to bolster its high standing ahead of the NCAA Tournament. Can the Vols take care of business at home?
Oddsmakers believe so, but I'm eyeing the total on Wednesday.
Here's our full betting preview and prediction:
Auburn vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread and Total
Tennessee vs. Auburn Betting Trends
- Auburn is 17-10 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Tennessee is 13-14 ATS this season
- Tennessee is 9-6 ATS this season at home
- Auburn has gone UNDER in 16 of 27 games this season
Auburn vs. Tennessee How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 28
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Auburn Record: 21-6
- Tennessee Record: 21-6
Auburn vs. Tennessee Key Players to Watch
Auburn
Johni Broome: The Auburn big man had 17 points and seven rebounds with four blocks last season in the home win against Tennessee and will look to do similar against an elite Vols defense. Broome is an incredible finisher around the rim and has stretched his game out beyond the arc this season, shooting 45% from beyond the arc in SEC play, can he unlock the Tigers road offense?
Tennessee
Dalton Knecht: The Northern Colorado transfer continues to dazzle en route to a first team All-American season. Fresh off a 24 point outing with seven rebounds against Texas A&M, Knecht will look to outpace an elite Auburn defense.
Auburn vs. Tennessee Prediction and Pick
There is a lot of familiarity in this matchup with Bruce Pearl returning to his former home as coach of Auburn. There is also similar schemes matching up against one another with both offenses running a lot of flex actions with baseline screening.
Both teams have been able to score in bunches, but I do believe this is going to be more of a defensive struggle than the total indicates.
The first meeting last year, which was in Knoxville, was a 47-43 slugfest. While the Tennessee offense is far better this season with Knecht on the floor, I still lean towards Auburn's defense giving the team with its ability to funnel teams inside and into the length of Broome around the paint. The Tigers are 83rd in opponent 3-point rate while Tennessee is 106th in 3-point rate.
Meanwhile, Auburn's offense has fallen off a cliff on the road, shooting 30% in road games while failing to get to the free throw line. I believe Tennessee's defense dictates the terms on Wednesday in another low scoring affair.
