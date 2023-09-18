Auburn vs. Texas A&M Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 4
Full betting preview for the Auburn Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies in Week 4 of college football.
By Josh Yourish
There are a lot of frustrations in College Station, but last week Jimbo Fisher’s Texas A&M Aggies took out some of them on Louisiana Monroe in a 47-3 win. A&M is now 2-1 after its disappointing Week 2 loss to Miami. Now, the Aggies are ready for SEC play, and welcome Auburn to Kyle Field on Saturday.
Hugh Freeze has his Auburn Tigers 3-0 in his first season, though it hasn’t been completely smooth sailing. This will be the first big test for Freeze after getting back into the SEC. Week 4 has plenty of storylines, so for a wider look at the college football landscape, check out BetSided college football betting expert Reed Wallach’s weekly column and preview.
If you’re betting college football in Week 4, make sure to take advantage of this great promo from Caesars Sportsbook. Just sign up below and bet $50 to get $250 in bonus bets win or lose.
Now, here are the odds for Auburn and A&M.
Auburn vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread and Total
Texas A&M vs. Auburn Betting Trends
- Texas A&M is 2-1 ATS
- The OVER is 2-1 in Texas A&M games
- Auburn is 1-2 ATS
- The UNDER is 2-1 in Auburn games
Auburn vs. Texas A&M How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Kyle Field
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Auburn Record: 3-0
- Texas A&M Record: 2-1
Auburn vs. Texas A&M Key Players to Watch
Auburn
Jaylin Simpson, CB: One of the best ways to win a football game as an underdog is to force turnovers, and this season Simpson has had a nose for the football. He has three interceptions through three games, one in each contest. Connor Weigman will want to know where No. 36 is at all times.
Texas A&M
Noah Thomas, WR: The Aggies are loaded at wide receiver, but even with all their talent at the position, Thomas is hogging all the touchdowns. He has four of their 10 receiving touchdowns this season and that’s on just 10 catches for Thomas. Keep an eye out for the 6-foot-6 sophomore in the red zone. He’ll be the giant wearing No. 3.
Auburn vs. Texas A&M Prediction and Pick
Payton Thorne has led Auburn to great offensive performances against inferior opponents, but when they faced Cal in Week 2 the Tigers only scored 14 points in the win. Thorne was only 9-14 passing in that game and finished with 94 yards. Auburn only gained 230 yards in a very slow-paced contest. Auburn is 110th in plays per game. That scares me off the over even though the over is 7-3 in Auburn's last 10 games.
This game is hard to judge because Auburn hasn’t really played anyone good yet under Hugh Freeze and their only decent opponent nearly beat them. A&M on the other hand has pounded inferior teams, but got beaten thoroughly by Miami. Given that this is at Kyle Field I’m leaning towards A&M to cover. Since 2018, when Jimbo Fisher first took over at A&M, there haven’t been many positives other than recruiting rankings, but the Aggies are 17-11 against the spread as home favorites.
I still believe in A&M’s offense. Connor Weigman is completing 70.5% of his passes and averaging 8.7 yards per attempt. He has eight touchdowns to two interceptions and has too many talented receivers to fail. Miami at least had the players to compete with the Aggies, but Hugh Freeze isn’t quite there yet at Auburn.
I said I was done believing in A&M after their loss to Miami, and yet here I am again taking the Aggies.
Follow all Josh Yourish’s bets HERE
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change