Austin Peay vs. Stetson Prediction, Odds and Key Players for ASUN Tournament Finals
By Reed Wallach
Austin Peay and Stetson battle for a spot in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday afternoon.
Stetson, the host of the ASUN Tournament, and Austin Peay meet in the conference tournament finals on Sunday afternoon following a chaotic tournament that has featured plenty of wild finishes. The Hatters will look to come through at home as small favorites against a surging Governors squad that has been humming on the offensive end.
Here's our full betting preview for the ASUN Tournament Finals.
Austin Peay vs. Stetson Odds, Spread and Total
Stetson vs. Austin Peay Betting Trends
- Austin Peay is 18-12 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Stetson is 16-14 ATS this season
- Austin Peay has gone OVER in 20 of 30 games this season against Division 1 opponents
- Austin Peay has gone OVER in each of the last 10 games
Austin Peay vs. Stetson How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, March 10th
- Game Time: 2:00 PM EST
- Venue: Edmunds Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Austin Peay Record: 19-14
- Stetson Record: 21-12
Austin Peay vs. Stetson Key Players to Watch
Austin Peay
DeMarcus Sharp: Since returning from injury, Sharp has played a big role in the Governors run to the ASUN Finals, including a 35-point effort against North Florida in the quarterfinals. Sharp's ability to get to the rim and finish, along with big man Sai Witt, is going to be impactful, but so will his defense on Stetson lead guard Stephan Swenson.
Stetson
Stephan Swenson: Swanson hit the game winning shot against Jacksonville, and now the senior guard will look to send the Hatters to its first ever NCAA Tournament. He had 19 points and 10 assists in the team's lone matchup against Austin Peay, a one point home win.
Austin Peay vs. Stetson Prediction and Pick
This game figures to be full of fireworks, especially when looking back at the first meeting on January 25th, an 83-82 home win for Stetson (where this game will be played).
Neither team could stop the other, and despite the stakes being higher, I expect it to go over the total.
Stetson can dominate this game behind its pick-and-roll heavy offense that helped generate a 69% two-point percentage in the first meeting. Austin Peay has the worst ASUN defense in terms of KenPom, and hasn't been able to slow anybody down on that end. In order to win this game, it'll come on its offense.
While the pace may not be super fast, Austin Peay should be able to answer with its four guard lineup that has posted a 40% three-point percentage in league play. According to ShotQuality, the Governors are scoring at the third highest rate in the country per possession on catch-and-shoot three's. While the team plays small around Witt, the team is second in conference play in terms of offensive rebounding rate.
I expect plenty of points in this title game, and I'll go over the total with each team equipped to score on the other.
