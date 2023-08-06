Australia vs. Denmark prediction and odds for Women's World Cup Round of 16
The host country, Australia, is set to take on Denmark in the Round of 16. Few people expect either of these two countries to win the whole tournament, but one of them will make to at least the quarterfinals.
Let's take a look at the odds for this Round 16 matchup and then Ill give you my best bet.
Australia vs. Denmark odds and total
Australia vs. Denmark prediction and pick
I think there's some solid betting value on the underdog Denmark in this spot.
Sure, Australia outperformed Denmark in the Group Stage, but not by enough to justify their current price tag. They were upset by Nigeria and were 11th amongst all teams in expected goal differential at +0.51 per game.
Denmark follows only shortly behind them, ranking 16th in expected goal differential per game at -0.07. Yes, advantage Australia, but sports gambling is all about finding the value and I think +335 is a great price to take a shot on the underdog.
Denmark also had fantastic defense and goaltending throughout the tournament, conceding just one goal so far. That's recipe for an upset, so I'll sprinkle on Denmark to upset the host country.
