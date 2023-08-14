Australia vs. England prediction and odds for Women's World Cup semifinals
A bet to make on the total in the Women's World Cup semifinal matchup between Australia and England.
There are just four countries left competing in the Women's World Cup. The second of two semifinals matchups will take place between Australia and England.
Australia upset France in penalties the quarterfinals, and England cruised past Colombia.
Whichever of the two teams wins, they'll be making their first finals appearance in Women's World Cup history.
Let's dive into the odds for the match and then I'll give you our best bet.
Australia vs. England odds and total for Women's World Cup semifinals
Australia vs. England prediction and pick for Women's World Cup semifinals
For this match, we reached out to soccer expert, Jamie Spencer from 90min.com, to give us his best bet for the game. This is what he had to say:
England know the benefit of home advantage in tournament football more than most, with partisan local support a huge factor in their Euro 2022 triumph last summer. Now, the Lionesses face an Australia side in the semi-finals with exactly that advantage of their own.
It has been estimated that in a sold-out Stadium Australia in Sydney, only around 10% will be cheering for England and the rest for Australia. That is massively influential. The fervour around Australia has also only been growing as the World Cup has progressed, capturing the imagination of the public and garnering even more support for the team. It has brought out better performances on the pitch with each passing round, even without Sam Kerr in the starting XI.
England have kind of been stumbling their way through to this point. They have shown plenty of grit and resilience given that performances have often been laboured amid all the setbacks (injuries and suspensions) that have befallen them. But this improving Australia is by far the toughest test so far and the English luck might be about to run out. Whatever happens, it will likely be tight and could even be decided by a single goal in extra-time. But Australia will edge it 2-1.
