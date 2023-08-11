Australia vs. France prediction and odds for Women's World Cup Quarterfinals
Breaking down why France is a value bet against Australia in the Women's World Cup Quarterfinals.
By Peter Dewey
One of the best matchups of the Women’s World Cup will kick off Saturday’s quarterfinal action, as France plays Australia at 3 a.m. EST.
These teams both won their Group Stage and blanked their opponents in the Round of 16.
How they got here
- France defeated Morocco 4-0 in the Round of 16. The team went 2-0-1 in Group Stage play.
- Australia defeated Denmark 2-0 in the Round of 16. The team went 2-1 in Group Stage play, losing to Nigeria.
France's Kadidiatou Diani has been a star in the World Cup, tallying four goals and three assists in four games. France comes into this game as the favorite, but neither team is favored to win outright, both sitting at plus odds.
Futures outlook: France (+470) and Australia (+850) are both in the top five in the odds to win the Women’s World Cup entering their quarterfinal matchup.
Here are the latest odds and my prediction for this quarterfinal match:
Australia vs. France odds, spread and total
Australia vs. France prediction and pick
Both of these teams are certainly in contention to win the World Cup, but I have to side with France in this game for a few reasons.
First off, the team has yet to lose all World Cup, only drawing with a tough Jamaican team that also advanced to the Round of 16.
While Nigeria – who beat Australia – was also a tough opponent and gave England a run, there are some advanced numbers that are concerning for the Australians.
The team is just 11th among all teams in the Women’s World Cup in expected goal differential at 0.24, according to FootyStats.org.
France, on the other hand, is third in that statistic at a whopping 1.43. The only teams better are Spain (who advanced to the semis) and the United States (eliminated in the Round of 16).
What’s also impressive is that France’s defense has been elite, allowing 0.67 expected goals per game, second to only the US.
The futures odds show us that oddsmakers expect France to win this game, so I’ll gladly take it at +118 to win outright.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.