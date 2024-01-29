Bahrain Championship: Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions
The DP World Tour presents golf bettors with the 2024 Bahrain Championship.
By Hans Geevers
This week, the DP World Tour travels to the Royal Golf Club for the 2024 Bahrain Championship.
Before I dive into my best bets for the 2024 Bahrain Championship let's take a look at the golf course the field will play and the key statistics that I feel are the most important to a golfer's success this week.
Where will the Bahrain Championship be played?
The 2024 Bahrain Championship will be played at the Royal Golf Club in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Bahrain. The golf course is a par 72 that measures approximately 7,261 yards.
Bahrain Championship Key Player Statistics
- Strokes Gained: Off The Tee
- Strokes Gained: Approach
- Strokes Gained: Putting
- Birdie or Better Percentage
- Bogey Avoidance
Now let's shift our focus to my best bets for the 2024 Bahrain Championship.
Bahrain Championship Best Bets
Sebastian Soderberg Top Ten: +320
The 33-year-old Swede has accumulated three top-nine finishes in his last six events played on the DP World Tour, including a ninth place at last week's 2024 Ras Al Khaimah Championship.
Because Soderberg posted a quality result at last week's event, I decided to take a hard look at the player statistics for the four-day tournament to see how Soderberg fared relative to the field.
After four rounds of golf at the 2024 Ras Al Khaimah Championship, relative to the field, Soderberg ranked seventh in strokes gained approach (1.76), seventh in strokes gained tee to green (2.36), and fourth in bogey avoidance (1.25).
Nacho Elvira Top 20: +360
Since the beginning of October, Nacho Elvira has played nine tournaments on the DP World Tour. In those nine events just mentioned, Elvira has accumulated four top 28 finishes, including a 16th place result at the 2024 Ras Al Khaimah Championship.
Joshua Grenville-Wood Top 20: +450
Joshua Grenville-Wood has accumulated two top-12 finishes in his last three tournaments played (DP World and Asian Tours combined), including a 12th-place result at the 2023 Saudi Open in December.
In my opinion, we are getting great value in the number (+450) here. Grenville-Wood will certainly be on my betting card.
