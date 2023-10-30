Ball State vs. Bowling Green Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 10
How to bet this Wednesday MACtion matchup between Ball State and Bowling Green.
By Reed Wallach
Ball State and Bowling Green are set to do battle on Wednesday night as the beginning of MACtion continues.
The Cardinals and Falcons find themselves in the middle of the pack in the conference but it's the Falcons who are rated far superior, laying nearly a touchdown at home on Wednesday night. Can Ball State, who has been competitive with the likes of Toledo this season, hold up?
Here are the odds for Wednesday's matchup:
Ball State vs. Bowling Green Odds, Spread and Total
Bowling Green vs. Ball State Betting Trends
- Bowling Green is 5-3 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Ball State is 4-4 ATS this season
- Bowling Green has covered both times its been a favorite this season
- Ball State has gone UNDER in five of seven games
Ball State vs. Bowling Green How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Nov. 1
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Ball State Record: 2-6
- Bowling Green Record: 4-4
Ball State vs. Bowling Green Key Players to Watch
Ball State
Kiael Kelly: Kelly has taken over as the third option of the year for the Cardinals, more of a rushing threat than anything. He is completing only 51% of his passes for a poor Ball State passing offense, but is averaging more than six yards per rush.
Bowling Green
Terion Stewart: The Falcons' running back has been the most consistent part of the team's offense, rushing for over six yards per carry with seven touchdowns, offsetting a porous rushing attack. Overall, this Bowling Green offense is 39th in EPA/Rush and 119th in EPA/Pass.
Ball State vs. Bowling Green Prediction and Pick
Bowling Green is leading the country in turnovers gained with 20 on the year, but that is masking a defense that is hovering towards being outside the top 100 in defensive line yards and tackles for loss. With the Falcons inability to win at the point of attack, I believe Ball State can keep the chains moving on the ground and keep this game close.
Ball State's offensive line metrics hold up nicely despite having two SEC opponents on its schedule to start the year. The big men up front are 36th in offensive line yards and 33rd in tackles for loss allowed.
With Kelly under center for two full starts, the Cardinals have covered in each, winning one outright against Central Michigan. While he has a ton of questions as a passer, Ball State can keep this on the ground and play some ball control with the team's incredibly slow tempo. The Cards check in 107th in plays per minute this season.
Meanwhile, the Ball State defense can put Bowling Green in obvious passing situations as the team can keep a lid on Stewart. The team is allowing less than four yards per carry and is top 30 in explosive rush defense.
Bowling Green plays even slower, running less than two players per minute, ranking 131st in the country this season. Given that the team has thrived off of turnovers and has a limited passing game between both Connor Bazelak and Camden Orth (the two have split reps all year and have combined to throw eight touchdowns with nine interceptions), I can't trust the team to cover a spread over a field goal.
