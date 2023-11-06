Ball State vs. Northern Illinois Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 11
How to bet this early-week matchup in college football.
By Reed Wallach
MACtion continues on Tuesday night when Ball State travels to take on Northern Illinois.
Northern Illinois was stunned as a road favorite by Central Michigan last week while Ball State couldn't score an upset win over Bowling Green, but the offense looked far more put together than it had in recent weeks. Will the Cardinals continue to put together a strong final stretch of the season with sophomore Kiael Kelly under center?
Here's how I'm eyeing this MAC matchup.
For more college football content, check out our Michigan vs. Penn State betting deep dive
Ball State vs. Northern Illinois Odds, Spread and Total
Northern Illinois vs. Ball State Betting Trends
- Ball State is 5-4 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Northern Illinois is 1-4 ATS as a favorite this season
- Northern Illinois has gone UNDER in all four home games this season
Ball State vs. Northern Illinois How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, November 7
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- Ball State Record: 2-7
- Northern Illinois Record: 4-5
Ball State vs. Northern Illinois Key Players to Watch
Ball State
Kiael Kelly: Kelly has been thrust into action due to injuries and has added a different dynamic to the Ball State offense. A raw passer, Kelly has been a threat with his legs since taking over as the full time starter, fresh off a 90 yard outing against Bowling Green with two rushing touchdowns. He'll face a Northern Illinois defense that was gashed by Central Michigan last week, allowing more than seven yards per carry.
Northern Illinois
Rocky Lombardi: Lombardi has regressed this season as NIU grades out as a national average offense, 70th in yards per play. The team has struggled to convert on scoring chances, 104th in red zone touchdown percentage.
Ball State vs. Northern Illinois Prediction and Pick
Before we go any further, let me tell you about this exciting new offer from FanDuel Sportsbook, who is giving new users $200 in bonus bets AND NBA League Pass for FREE for three months on a sign up and first bet of just $5! Get started through the link below.
I can't trust Northern Illinois to win with margin given the team's propensity to play low scoring matchups. The Huskies have score more than 24 points just three times this season and one was an outlier effort at Akron. Besides that, Northern Illinois has scored 20 or fewer in all but two games this season.
Ball State's defense is far better than it gets credit for after playing the likes of Georgia and Kentucky to start the season. The Cardinals defense is top 50 in both explosive rush and pass defense and are allowing less than six yards per play, 60th in the country.
Northern Illinois defense is rock solid as well, 31st in yards per play, but the team can be had on the ground, ranking 94th in yards per carry and 113th in defensive line yards. Ball State has become a run-first offense with Kelly taking over under center, making me confident that the Cards can hang around the number in a likely low scoring affair.
Ball State's offensive line is top 40 in line yards and should contend with NIU in this one despite the lopsided point spread.
After a slow start that featured two SEC opponents to start the season, Ball State is performing far better, covering in three straight games as an underdog of more than a field goal. Both teams are outside the top 100 terms of plays per minute, only helping my case to take the dog at double digits.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!