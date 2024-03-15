Baylor vs. Iowa State Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Big 12 Championship Semifinal
Iowa State and Baylor will throw down in the Big 12 Tournament semifinal in what will be a matchup between two top 15 nationally ranked teams.
If tonight's game is anything like the first meeting between these two teams, we're in for a doozy of a game tonight. Baylor barely snuck by Iowa State back on February 3, beating them by a final score of 70-68.
In this article, I'm going to break down everything you need to know to bet on the game, as well as my best bet.
Baylor vs. Iowa State odds, spread, and total
Baylor vs. Iowa State betting trends
- Baylor is 4-1 ATS in its last five games
- Iowa State is 8-0 ATS in its last eight games vs. Baylor
- Iowa State is 12-5-1 ATS in its last 18 games
- The UNDER is 6-0 in Iowa State's last six games
Baylor vs. Iowa State how to watch
- Date: Friday, March 15
- Game time: 9:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: T-Mobile Center
- How to watch (TV): ESPN/ESPN+
- Baylor record: 23-9 (11-7 in Big 12)
- Iowa State record: 25-7 (13-5 in Big 12)
Baylor vs. Iowa State key players to watch
Baylor
RayJ Dennis: Not only is RayJ Dennis the second-leading scorer on Baylor, averaging 13.5 points per game, but he's also leading the team in assists, with 6.7 per contest. Considering there are six different players on the Bears averaging double-digit points, it's hugely important for Dennis to continue to dish the rock as well as he has all season.
Iowa State
Keshon Gilbert: Iowa State's leading scorer, Keshon Gilbert, had a huge day against Baylor the last time these two teams met, putting up 24 points on 7-of-12 shooting while also recording four rebounds, two assists, and two steals. If he has another game like that tonight, the Cyclones are going to be in a great spot to win it.
Baylor vs. Iowa State prediction and pick
Iowa State had one of its worst shooting performances of the season when they met the Bears in February and still only lost by two points. To me, the real story of the game was the fact the Cyclones won the turnover battle 20-11.
Iowa State's biggest strength is forcing turnovers, ranking second in opponent turnovers per possession and as a result are averaging +8 extra scoring chances per game. Baylor, meanwhile, struggles to hang on to the ball, ranking 214th in turnovers per possession.
If Iowa State has a +9 turnover differential again tonight, I'd be shocked if they don't walk away with the win. I'll back them to get the job done.
