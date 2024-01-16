Baylor vs. Kansas State Prediction, Odds, Key Players for Tuesday, Jan. 16 (Bet the Under)
The Big 12 is arguably the toughest in the nation. Can No. 9 Baylor stay unbeaten in conference play?
No. 9 Baylor is off to a 3-0 start in Big 12 play after surviving close calls against Oklahoma State (75-70 in overtime) and Cincinnati (62-59). Baylor now goes on the road for the second time in league competition. Can the Bears keep up their momentum in the first of two away games in the next four days?
Kansas State returns home after splitting a pair of road affairs. The Wildcats pulled away from West Virginia for a comfortable win Jan. 9 before coming up one point short in their loss to Texas Tech on Saturday.
Who will come out on top in Tuesday’s Big 12 battle? Here’s the betting breakdown.
If you’re looking to bet on any NCAA game tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Baylor vs. Kansas State odds, spread and total
Baylor vs. Kansas State betting trends
- Baylor is 10-4-1 ATS this season
- Kansas State is 9-7 ATS this season
- Baylor is 9-3-1 ATS as a favorite this season
- Kansas State is 4-2 ATS as an underdog this season
- The OVER is 8-7 in Baylor games this season
- The OVER is 7-9 in Kansas State games this season
Baylor vs. Kansas State how to watch
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 16
- Game time: 8 p.m. EST
- Venue: Bramlage Coliseum
- How to watch (TV): Big 12 Network/ESPN+
- Baylor record: 14-2 (3-0 Big 12)
- Kansas State record: 12-4 (2-1 Big 12)
Baylor vs. Kansas State key players to watch
Baylor
Langston Love: Baylor’s offense is dangerous thanks to contributions from all over. Love has stepped up his play recently in a bigger role, playing 30-plus minutes in all Big 12 games, averaging 15.3 points in that span. Love had a season-high 17 points in Baylor’s overtime win over Oklahoma State, then had 14 points off the bench to help Baylor get past Cincinnati in a hard-fought 62-59 contest on Saturday.
Kansas State
Will McNair Jr.: The senior forward tied a season-high with 9 rebounds in each of the last two games. He was one board shy of a double-double in the win over West Virginia, scoring 12 points. McNair has stepped it up in Big 12 play, too, averaging 10.6 points per game on 13-of-18 shooting.
Baylor vs. Kansas State prediction and pick
Kansas State is 9-1 at home this season and returns to Manhattan for the first time in 10 days for a huge game.
Kansas State shot 26.7% from the field and missed eight free throws in its only home loss this season (vs. Nebraska Dec. 17) and will face a Baylor defense that is ranked No. 57 overall in KenPom.
Baylor’s offense has been the story this year. The Bears are ranked No. 4 in efficiency, but that’s against the 60th-hardest schedule of opposing defenses. Against Cincinnati’s No. 20 defense on Saturday at home, Baylor struggled from the perimeter (5-for-20) and was held to a season-low 62 points. Kansas State’s defense ranks No. 40 in effective field goal percentage and is No. 27 in defending shots from inside the arc.
Kansas State’s offense is ranked just No. 104 and Baylor’s defense limits three-point shooting (No. 29) and the Wildcats are struggling overall in shooting (193rd) and protecting the ball (No. 329 in turnover percentage).
Add in that these two teams are both in the bottom half of the nation in adjusted tempo (Baylor is 218th, Kansas State is 267th), the under is the pick.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.