Baylor vs. Texas Prediction, Odds, Key Players for Saturday, Jan. 20
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bets for Baylor vs. Texas.
By Reed Wallach
Texas squandered a late lead to UCF, as the team's suspect Big 12 start continues.
The Longhorns remain home on Saturday to host Baylor, who are boasted by one of the best offenses in the country, but one that is starting to regress with a road loss to Kansas State in overtime last game. Who can get back on track on Saturday?
We got you covered with our best bet for Texas vs. Baylor:
Baylor vs. Texas Odds, Spread and Total
Texas vs. Baylor Betting Trends
- Texas is 5-12 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Baylor is 10-6 ATS this season
- Texas is 3-7 ATS in the team's last 10 games
Baylor vs. Texas How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Jan. 20
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Moody Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Baylor Record: 14-3
- Texas Record: 12-5
Baylor vs. Texas Key Players to Watch
Baylor
RayJ Dennis: Dennis had his worst game of the season in the Bears' loss to Kansas State, hitting only two of 15 shots despite pitching in nine rebounds and eight assists. His impact is obvious, shooting nearly 50% from the field and 38% from 3 for one of the best offenses in the country. Baylor is a top 10 offense in terms of adjusted efficiency, per KenPom, and the Toledo transfer has been a big reason why.
Texas
Max Abmas: The Oral Roberts transfer has seen a predictable drop in volume with the jump in class to the Big 12, but is still averaging more than 17 points per game on heightened efficiency, shooting nearly 41% from 3 on more than seven attempts from beyond the arc.
Baylor vs. Texas Prediction and Pick
I'll side with the over in this Big 12 matchup.
Baylor's defense has plenty of warts this season and its coming to ahead in Big 12 play, the team is getting gashed on the interior, allowing teams to shoot nearly 55% in conference games this season. The team will face Texas on Saturday, who has struggled with turnovers, but are getting buckets in bunches, posting a near-54% effective field goal percentage in Big 12 play.
Baylor isn't turning opponents over this season, outside the top 100 in TO% and the teams inability to stop teams from getting to the rim will be on display against Abmas and the Longhorns backcourt.
The Bears path to success comes on offense, 13th in effective field goal percentage this season. The team has come back down to Earth after a scorching stretch of non-conference play, shooting just 25% from beyond the arc in league play. However, even with this poor run of form, the team is still second in three-point percentage in the country this season.
The Bears are a devastating offense and the Texas defense isn't equipped to slow them down, bottom half of the country in defensive rebounding rate and opponent's free throw rate.
I think we have a track meet on Saturday in Austin, I'll go with the over as my favorite bet.
