Baylor vs. Texas Tech Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Saturday, March 9
Neither Baylor or Texas Tech can catch Houston in the Big 12 standings, but improving their standings in both the Big 12 Tournament and the NCAA Tournament is certainly on the line for both schools when they meet for their regular season finale today.
Baylor managed to beat Texas Tech earlier in the season by a final score of 79-73, but with the rematch set to take place in Lubbock, can the Red Raiders avenge the loss? That's what I aim to answer in this article.
Baylor vs. Texas Tech odds, spread, and total
Baylor vs. Texas Tech betting trends
- Baylor is 7-2 ATS in its last nine games
- The OVER is 4-2 in Baylor's last six games
- Baylor is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games vs. Texas Tech
- Baylor is 5-1 ATS in its last six road games
- Texas Tech is 3-8 ATS in its last 11 games
- The OVER is 5-1 in the last six meetings between these two teams
Baylor vs. Texas Tech how to watch
- Date: Saturday, March 9
- Game time: 6 p.m. EST
- Venue: United Supermarkets Arena
- How to watch (TV): ESPN2
- Baylor record: 22-8 (11-6 in Big 12)
- Texas Tech record: 21-9 (10-7 in Big 12)
Baylor vs. Texas Tech key players to watch
Baylor
RayJ Dennis: Baylor's guard racked up 21 points in the last game against Texas Tech, with nine of those points coming from free throws. He also recorded four rebounds, five assists, and four steals. If he can have that kind of game again today, Baylor may be tough to beat.
Texas Tech
Darrion Williams: Texas Tech's guard has been arguably its best player over the final stretch of the regular season. He has scored at least 16 points in four-straight games while grabbing at least eight rebounds in each of those contests. He was also the team's leading scorer the last time the Red Raiders faced the Bears, scoring 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field.
Baylor vs. Texas Tech prediction and pick
I broke down why I like Texas Tech to win and cover in today's edition of the "Daily Dunk":
Whether or not Warren Washington suits up for Texas Tech in this game is going to play a big role in the outcome, but I'm going to take a risk and bet on the Red Raiders this morning before hearing the official news.
Baylor has some defensive holes that not enough people are talking about. The Bears rank just 225th in opponent effective field goal percentage and 159th in defensive efficiency. Texas Tech can also have some success on the perimeter in this game against the Bears' very average three-point defense.
We also have to note Baylor's effective field goal percentage drops 8% when playing on the road compared to at home this season.
I'll back Texas Tech to get the job done today and finish off the season with a win.
