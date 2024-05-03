Bears Fans Will Love Caleb Williams' Odds to Win MVP in 2024 Season
As everyone expected, Caleb Williams was selected first overall by the Chicago Bears in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Chicago has been searching for a franchise quarterback for seemingly its entire history as an organization and they're hoping they finally got it right with the former USC Trojan.
Is is usually the case with the No. 1 overall quarterback selected in the draft, Williams is set as the betting favorite to be named Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2024. What people may not have also expected is that he's also a contender to be named league MVP in his first season.
Let's take a look at this MVP odds and then break them down.
Caleb Williams MVP odds
Caleb Williams is listed at +7500 to be named the NFL MVP, which is an implied probability of 1.32%.
While those odds may seem long, they're the same odds as Deshaun Watson and better odds than the likes of Tyreek Hill (+10000), Justin Jefferson (+10000), and Derek Carr (+15000), amongst many others. More importantly, he has by far the best odds to win MVP amongst all rookie quarterbacks. The next closest is Jayden Daniels and J.J. McCarthy, coming in at +20000.
We also have to take into account that only one player in NFL history, and non in the Super Bowl era, have won MVP and Rookie of the Year in the same season. The only player to do it was Jim Brown for the Cleveland Browns back in 1957.
Still, if any one can do it in the modern era, Williams may have the best odds of anyone in recent history. He's going into a fantastic situation in Chicago, which has made sure to surround its No. 1 pick with plenty of talented weapons. The USC product will have DJ Moore, Keenan Allen, and the No. 9 overall pick, Rome Odunze to throw to. He'll also have a great running back in D'Andre Swift.
Let's be honest and admit it's unlikely to happen, but Bears still have to love that their new quarterback is in the mix for the MVP award in his first season with the team.
