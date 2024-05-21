Bears' Matt Eberflus Jumps to Favorite in Latest NFL Coach of the Year Odds
We're into the meat of the NFL offseason and while most betting markets have settled at where they will be until opening kickoff, there's one market that has seen some significant movement.
That market is the odds to be named NFL Coach of the Year. After being hired by the Los Angeles Chargers, Jim Harbaugh was the favorite to win the award on the opening odds but now with the draft behind us, Matt Eberflus has taken over as the favorite.
Let's take a look at the latest odds.
NFL Coach of the Year Odds
The odds listed below are via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Matt Eberflus +1000
- Raheem Morris +1100
- DeMeco Ryans +1400
- Shane Stichen +1400
- Jonathan Gannon +1400
- Jim Harbaugh +1400
- Matt Lafleur +1600
- Dave Canales +1800
- Jerod Mayo +2000
- Brian Callahan +2000
- Kevin O'Connell +2000
- Robert Saleh +2000
- Mike Macdonald +2000
- Sean Payton +2500
- Dan Quinn +2500
- Mike McDaniel +2500
- Dan Campbell +2500
- Mike Tomlin +2500
- Antonio Pierce +3000
- Sean McVay +3000
- Sean McDermott +4000
- Kyle Shanahan +4000
- Doug Pederson +4000
- Nick Sirrianni +4000
- Zac Taylor +4000
- Brian Daboll +4000
- Todd Bowles +5000
- Dennis Allen +5000
- Mike McCarthy +5000
- John Harbaugh +6000
- Kevin Stefanski +6000
- Andy Reid +6000
Matt Eberflus Set As New Favorite to Win Coach of the Year
More often than not, the award for Coach of the Year goes to the head coach of the team that improved the most from the previous season. If that thinking holds up, Eberflus could be in a great spot to win that award in 2024.
The last three seasons, the Bears have gone 6-11, 3-14, and 7-10. Now, with Caleb Williams as their quarterback and a loaded offense featuring the likes of Keenan Allen, DJ Moore, and Rome Odunze, Chicago could take a significant step forward in 2024.
It's also going to help the Bears that they have the third easiest strength of schedule amongst all NFL teams, according to sharpfootballanalysis.com.
Everything is coming up Bears and if Williams can live up to his potential in his rookie season, a playoff berth is certainly in the cards for Chicago. If Eberflus can lead them to doing exactly that, expect him to be in the conversation to win Coach of the Year in 2024.
