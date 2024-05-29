Bears Most Bet Team to Miss NFL Playoffs in 2024 Season
Now that the NFL schedule has been released, sportsbooks have released a plethora of futures bets. One of the markets you can bet on is whether or not each team will make the playoffs in 2024.
Bears fans, you might want to look away. So far this offseason, Chicago is the most bet team to miss the playoffs at BetMGM Sportsbook.
Bears Odds to Make the Playoffs
- Yes -125
- No +105
Bears fans have a lot to be excited for this season. Not only did they take the No. 1 quarterback in the NFL Draft, but they were also able to take one of the top receivers in Rome Odunze. Now those two players join an offense that also boasts the likes of Keenan Allen, DJ Moore, and D'Andre Swift.
With that being said, there are some confirms from non fans of the Bears that are betting on them to miss the playoffs in droves. First of all, does a rookie quarterback fix the issues they had last season? The Bears allowed the seventh most sacks per game at 2.9 and their defense left a lot to be desired. The Bears allowed 5.3 yards per play last season, which ranked in the bottom half of the NFL.
Even if they do take a significant step forward, there playoff picture is crowded in the NFC. The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers will likely hold the top two spots in the NFC. Then if you throw whoever doesn't win the NFC East between the Philadelphia Eagle and Dallas Cowboys in another wild card spot, there's only one spot left for the likes of the Bears, Seahawks, Rams, and the second place team in the NFC South.
Few people will argue the Bears will improve this season, but will they improve enough to return to the postseason for the first time since 2020? At -125 odds, there's an implied probability, sportsbooks are saying there is a 55.56% chance Chicago makes the playoffs.
At those odds, I see why so many people are betting on them to miss it at +105.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.