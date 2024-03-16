Bears Super Bowl Odds Plummet After Offseason Signings
As the NFL wraps up its first week of NFL Free Agency, odds to win Super Bowl 59 have begun to shift. Some teams, like the Atlanta Falcons, have seen their odds significantly improve.
Other teams, like the Chicago Bears, have seen their odds fall, despite adding a few pieces to their roster. Let's check out their latest odds to win Super Bowl 59.
Bears Super Bowl odds
Despite adding key pieces to the roster like Keenan Allen, D'Andre Swift, Gerald Everett, and Kevin Byard, the Bears' odds to win the Super Bowl at BetMGM Sportsbook have fallen from +4000 to +5000. When translated to implied probability, their Super Bowl chances fell from 2.44% to 1.96%.
While they made some additions to the roster, the Bears are still trying to figure out who their quarterback will be in 2024. Reports indicate the trade market for Justin Fields wasn't as strong as they initially thought it would be and now the teams who were searching for one have found their guy.
That puts Chicago in a tough spot ahead of the NFL Draft where the Bears currently hold the No. 1 pick. Caleb Williams, the quarterback from USC, is the consensus top option to be selected with that pick.
Moreso than what's going on with the Bears' roster, their drop-in odds likely have to do with what's happening elsewhere in the division. The Falcons look like an NFC contender now with Kirk Cousins at QB and former Bears wideout, Darnell Mooney, at wide receiver. The Packers got better by signing the best available safety Xavier McKinney. The Eagles got Saquon Barkley and a couple of other key pieces. Those are all teams whose odds got better this offseason and as a result, teams like the Bears saw their odds fall.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
