Bears vs. Chargers Same-Game Parlay for Week 8 Sunday Night Football
Breaking down a same-game parlay to consider betting for the Los Angeles Chargers' matchup with the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football in Week 8.
By Peter Dewey
One of the most exciting ways to bet on the NFL – especially standalone primetime games – is by placing a wager on a same-game parlay.
Parlays are always hard to hit since they require getting multiple bets correct, but they can be fun to root for during agame. With an underwhelming Sunday Night Football matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Chicago Bears, I cooked up a same-game parlay to consider placing on this matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Let’s dive into the picks for this SGP:
Bears vs. Chargers Same-Game Parlay Picks
- Chargers Moneyline (-470)
- Keenan Allen Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+110)
- Justin Herbert 225+ Passing Yards (-360)
- D’Onta Foreman 40+ Rushing Yards (-240)
Parlay Odds: +290
Chargers Moneyline (-470)
The Chargers are favored by 8.5 points in this game, and rightfully so, since they’re taking on a Chicago team that is starting its backup quarterback in Tyson Bagent with Justin Fields (thumb) ruled out.
Los Angeles needs a win to turns its season around, so I’m simply going to take the team on the moneyline to take this game at home.
It won’t be an easy win since the Chargers are just 2-4, but it’s one they have to have if they want to compete for a playoff spot.
Keenan Allen Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+110)
Keenan Allen should be in a great spot to find the end zone this week with top pass catchers like Gerald Everett and Josh Palmer banged up. Both are expected to be game-time decisions for this matchup.
The veteran receiver already already has four touchdown receptions this season, and he should get plenty of looks from Justin Herbert against a bad Chicago defense.
Chicago has one of the worst passing defenses in the NFL, allowing the fourth most yards and second most passing scores (14) this season.
Justin Herbert 225+ Passing Yards (-360)
I love this alternate line for Justin Herbert, who has 225+ passing yards in five of his six games this season.
Now, he gets to take on a Bears defense that is one of the worst in the NFL, allowing the fourth most passing yards through the first seven weeks of the season.
D’Onta Foreman 40+ Rushing Yards (-240)
D’Onta Foreman came on strong last week with Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson out, as he carried the ball 16 times for 89 yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns.
The week before, Foreman had 15 carries for 65 yards, and he could be in line for a big role again on Sunday night.
He should be able to hit 40+ yards against a Chargers defense that is allowing the second most yards per play in the NFL this season.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.