Bears vs. Chiefs Best NFL Prop Bets for Week 3
Is there any hope for the Bears offense?
By Reed Wallach
The Bears have had a doozy of a week, and it'll culminate with a matchup at the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs as double digit underdogs.
After some interesting quotes in the media, Justin Fields will look to jumpstart this Bears offense that has been one of the worst in football through two weeks. It'll be a tough test against the Chiefs defense, but is there value in taking Fields' rushing yard prop now that it has drifted so low?
Let's discuss my favorite prop angles for this Week 3 matchup:
Best Prop Bets for Bears vs. Chiefs
- Justin Fields OVER 55.5 Rushing Yards
- Roschon Johnson OVER 38.5 Rushing and Receiving Yards
- Skyy Moore UNDER 35.5 Receiving Yards
Justin Fields OVER 55.5 Rushing Yards
After some choice words in his media availability this week (that he later backtracked), Filelds will look to get on track in Week 3. A big cause for concern for the Bears offense is that the team has gone away from what worked last season down the stretch of the season: using Fields as a runner.
Fields ran for at least 50 yards in nine of his last 10 games last season, and this can be the spot that the team lets him loose with some unrest in the locker room after an 0-2 start. Given that the Bears will likely be trailing for much of this one, I'll back Fields to be used as a runner as the team tries to play catch up.
Roschon Johnson OVER 38.5 Rushing and Receiving Yards
The Bears rookie out-snapped Khalil Herbert in Week 1 and then saw 42% of snaps in Week 2. While he only has nine total carries (averaging nearly six yards per rush), Johnson has carved out a role in the passing game, totaling eight catches for 45 yards through two games.
Chicago's offensive line continues to be an area of concern, leading to Fields dumping the ball off to the likes of Johnson. I'll go for the combined rushing and receiving yard over as my favorite way to play on him this week.
Skyy Moore UNDER 35.5 Receiving Yards
I think this number is inflated off of one big play from Moore last week.
In Week 1, Moore had no catches despite being on the field for 69% of snaps and last week was tracking towards staying under this mark before ripping off a 54 yard catch on a broken play to finish with three catches for 70 yards.
With the return of Travis Kelce and the continued development of Kadarius Toney's role, I can't trust Moore to see enough volume to clear this total.
