Bears vs. Commanders Best Same-Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 5
We have a four-leg same-game parlay that pays out +404 for the Thursday Night Football matchup in Week 5.
By Josh Yourish
After getting blown out in Week 3, the Washington Commanders bounced back and nearly took down the Philadelphia Eagles last week. Ultimately it was a 34-31 loss to drop Washington to 2-2, but it was a good sign for the team and its quarterback.
The same can be said for Justin Fields who had the best passing game of his career in Week 4, but not for the Chicago Bears who blew a big lead to the Denver Broncos to fall to 0-4. Now, the Commanders are favored in Week 5 on Thursday Night Football and I’ve put together a same-game parlay at FanDuel Sportsbook to cash in with a big plus sign.
Best Same-Game Parlay Picks for Bears vs. Commanders
- Justin Fields under 45.5 rushing yards
- Khalil Herbert 40+ rushing yards
- Sam Howell 200+ passing yards
- Commanders moneyline
Justin Fields under 45.5 rushing yards
This season, Justin Fields simply hasn’t been a runner. It’s clear that was a coaching point, to figure out if he can succeed primarily as a thrower and become a franchise quarterback. That experiment has all but failed, but I still don’t expect Fields to start running like that season. He’s desperate to prove he can succeed in the pocket and after throwing for four touchdowns and 335 yards last week, he has confidence in that aspect of his game.
So far, Fields is only averaging 33.5 rushing yards per game on just seven carries per game.
Khalil Herbert 40+ rushing yards
With Fields not running, that means more opportunities for Herbert, who is still the clear No. 1 back ahead of Roschon Johnson. Herbert is averaging 49.0 rushing yards a game and 4.8 yards per carry. Against Washington that will likely go up because, despite their highly touted defensive line, the Commanders are 26th in yards per rush defensively allowing 4.5 a carry for the season.
Last week, Herbert got 18 carries to Johnson’s five. That was by far the biggest discrepancy of the year in favor of Herbert.
Sam Howell 200+ passing yards
Sam Howell still doesn't have a lot of experience as an NFL starting quarterback, but that doesn’t stop him throwing the ball with a lot of confidence. That confidence has led to a few turnovers this year, but also to him averaging 240.3 passing yards a game.
The Chicago defense is abysmal, ranking 31st in yards per attempt and last in yards per completion. All Howell has to do is get the ball in the hands of his playmakers and he’ll easily throw for over 200 yards.
Commanders moneyline
The Chicago Bears have lost 14 straight games with this quarterback and this coaching staff. It’s clear that this isn’t working and they’ll need to tear it down again this offseason. They’re just hoping the next rebuild is centered around Caleb Williams.
