Bears vs. Texans Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks (Keenan Allen Interesting Long-Shot Pick)
By Cody Pestino
Week 2’s Sunday Night Football matchup features two of the top quarterback picks from consecutive drafts. Caleb Williams and the Bears will travel to Houston to face CJ Stroud and the Texans.
With a plethora of playmakers on both sides, this game offers intriguing value in the anytime touchdown scorer market for bettors.
Anytime Touchdown Scorer Odds
- Joe Mixon -120
- Nico Collins +165
- Stefon Diggs +160
- Deandre Swift +185
- DJ Moore +200
- Tank Dell +210
Value Pick: Nico Collins +160
Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins offers strong value in this matchup, with his anytime touchdown odds at +160. Collins impressed in Week 1, catching six passes for 117 yards. He’s likely to remain one of CJ Stroud’s top targets and should see similar volume in Week 2. With a favorable matchup against the Bears' defensive backs, Collins presents excellent value for bettors looking to cash in on a touchdown.
Value Pick: Deandre Swift +185
The Bears wasted no time addressing the running back position in the offseason, signing DeAndre Swift on the first day of free agency. With that level of investment, it’s clear the team plans to make full use of him. Although Swift managed just 30 yards on 10 carries in Week 1, he’s primed for a bounce-back performance against a vulnerable Texans front seven. Swift gives bettors good value to find the end zone Sunday night at +185.
Longshot Pick: Keenan Allen +240
Caleb Williams and Keenan Allen missed out on what should’ve been a touchdown in Week 1, as the Bears' passing game struggled overall despite all its talent. As the rookie quarterback settles in, it’s likely the team will encourage Williams to lean on veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen.
Allen should have a positional advantage over the Texans' young defensive backs and plenty of opportunities in Week 2. With anytime touchdown odds at +240, this is a flier bettors should consider adding to their slips.
