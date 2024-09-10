Bears vs. Texans Best Bet (How to Bet Caleb Williams vs. CJ Stroud Showdown)
It was not the start Chicago Bears fans had imagined for their shiny new franchise quarterback who did not throw for a touchdown pass in his debut. In fact, the offense failed to produce a touchdown altogether.
There were in my humble opinion a lot of drastic overreactions about the performance. In my view, everybody should be terrified of this Bears team.
If Caleb Williams and his offense can start clicking the way we know they can, with this defense and special teams units, this squad will be a problem.
That isn't such a "big if'' either, we saw what he did in the preseason. I think it's safe to say the young player needs to be given some leash to get his feet wet. Moreover, the Tennessee Titans defense is a very underrated group who can give any quarterback in this league fits.
The Texans on the other hand had no such problems on Sunday. They weren't without their scares in what was the most electrifying game of the slate against their division rival Colts, but CJ Stroud picked up right where he left off, absolutely cooking the Colts secondary and linebacker types when they dropped back into coverage.
Stroud had 24 completions for 242 yards, a 75 percent completion percentage, two touchdowns and no interceptions.
The kid is the real deal and my personal favorite of the sophomore quarterbacks. The Texans aren't just set up under center either. Stefon Diggs looked great in his debut catching both of those aforementioned touchdowns. Will Anderson has solidified why he was such a high draft pick, and Derek Stingley Jr. was stellar despite some big plays being executed by Anthony Richardson and his weapons.
This makes for an intriguing Sunday Night Football matchup between two of the younger and more promising rosters in the NFL. What can we expect from Caleb in his second start? It's difficult to say, but let's see what we can find in the aggregate.
There is no dancing around the fact that Caleb looked overwhelmed a lot of the time in his debut. One particular scramble drill where he seemed to forget this isn't the Pac-12 has made the rounds online as the nail in the coffin regarding his performance.
He finished with 14 completed passes, a 45 percent completion percentage, 94 yds and and was sacked twice.
However, there is some positives I think we can glean from his day, most important of which is that he didn't make any really poor decisions that cost them the game -- something you cannot say about so many starters from Sunday including his counterpart Will Levis.
His decision making was actually pretty good, and he did lay one out perfectly for Keenan Allen that would've been a touchdown -- if he could've made the catch -- which wouldn't have changed the narrative here completely.
All of that being said, things aren't going to get any easier on Sunday night down in Houston. The Texans are a much more difficult task than the Bears just faced, and Chicago will have its work cut out for it, although I do think we will see a better and more composed Williams.
Bears vs. Texans Best Bet
The line currently sits at Texans -6.5 at Bet365 and I for one think that's pretty steep for a primetime game.
But, given that the Texans just beat a much better team by half that it's also easy to picture a world where they lay the touchdown.
The juice also currently sits at -120, and the Bears sitting at even money, indicating that we should see some movement soon on that spread. My play is one unit on Stroud and the Texans winning by a score.
Later this week once we know the ins and outs of each teams injury report, we'll take a look at some player props.
