Bengals Super Bowl Odds Make Them Worst Bet in NFL
The NFL schedule has been set and now we have months to analyze everything about the upcoming season before the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens kick off the season on September 5.
One of the most fun things for us fans and bettors to do is to scroll through the plethora of odds that are available for us to wager on before the season begins. When looking at the odds to win Super Bowl 59, one team stood out to me amongst the rest, and it wasn't for a good reason.
The Cincinnati Bengals may be the most overrated and overvalued team on the Super Bowl market that I ever remember seeing before a season begins.
Bengals Super Bowl Odds
The odds listed below are via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Bengals +1300
Bengals Are Worst Super Bowl Bet On the Board
The Bengals are an easy team to root for. Joe Burrow is as cool as they come and it's not difficult to cheer for a franchise that has experienced nothing but heartbreak throughout its existence.
With that being said, us bettors needs to bet with our brains and not our hearts and there is no team in the NFL right now that's more overvalued than the Bengals. Right now, only the 49ers (+550), Chiefs (+600), and Ravens (+950) have better odds to win Super Bowl 59 than Cincinnati.
The Lions and Bills have equal odds and then the Eagles, Cowboys, Texans, Packers, Jets, Dolphins, and Falcons all have longer odds at this point of the offseason. What possibly evidence could there be to support the idea the Bengals deserve to be amongst the elite Super Bowl contenders this season?
Sure, Joe Burrow was hurt last year, but let's remember the Bengals were just 5-5 in his starts before going down with an injury.
My issue with the Bengals isn't their offense. There's no denying they have the weapons to score on any opponent they face. My issue is their defense, which people seem to forget is truly one of the worst units in the NFL.
In 2023, the Bengals gave up 6.0 yards per play. That was the WORST mark in the NFL amongst all teams. They also ranked 20th in opponent points per game, 23rd in opponent third down conversion rate, 18th in sacks per game, 30th in opponent yards per carry, and 32nd in opponent yards per pass attempt.
Last offseason, the Bengals lost two of their best defense players in safeties Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell. The loss of those two players cannot be understated as their secondary immediately became the worst in the NFL. Thankfully, Bell is back to the Bengals on a one year deal but Cincinnati has done little else to help the defense.
Sheldon Rankins and a few draft picks isn't going to be enough to fix this Bengals' defense. They are going to once again be a bottom 10 defense in the league.
Do you really want to bet on a team at +1300 odds to win the Super Bowl with one of the worst defenses in the NFL when they're in the same conference as the Chiefs and the same division as the Ravens? I certainly don't.
Bettors beware, the Bengals are the worst Super Bowl bet in the NFL.
