Best 49ers vs. Chiefs Super Bowl 58 First Quarter Total Bet
Super Bowl Sunday is just around the corner and we’ll soon kickoff the big game from Las Vegas, Nevada between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.
While there are plenty of ways to bet the game off the field, sports bettors can also start the Super Bowl with early action on the field in the first quarter.
While first quarter spread and money line bets are largely dependent on which team receives the opening kickoff, we’re looking at the first quarter total. Here’s how to attack it.
San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs first quarter total
Let’s start with this, the Chiefs and 49ers are two of the top-15 teams in NFL in first-quarter scoring (San Francisco is No. 5; Kansas City is No. 14), averaging to combine for 10.9 points per game over the first 15 minutes.
While San Francisco was tied for fourth in the NFL in first-quarter scoring this season (6.1 points per game), the 49ers started slow in the first quarter in each of their playoff games. San Francisco trailed Green Bay, 3-0, after the first quarter of the Divisional Round and were in a 14-0 hole against Detroit in the NFC Championship.
Kansas City scored a first-quarter touchdown in two of its three playoff games (vs. Miami in the Wild Card round and at Baltimore in the AFC Championship game).
You have recent history on your side, too. The first quarter of the Super Bowl has gone over this number 10 times in the last 14 years. In that span, the three times the first quarter total was under 7.5 points were scoreless affairs with the Tom Brady-led New England Patriots.
The Super Bowl has gone over 9.5 points in the first quarter in each of the last four seasons and in all three matchups including the Chiefs (11.3 points per first quarter). That includes Super Bowl 54, when the Chiefs led the 49ers, 7-3, at the end of the first quarter.
Both of these talented play-callers (Andy Reid, Kyle Shanahan) have had two weeks to design their respective opening script. Take them to have early success before the defenses can make adjustments.
PICK: First Quarter OVER 7.5
