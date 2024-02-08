Best 49ers vs. Chiefs Super Bowl First Half Total Bet (Bet the OVER)
First half best bet for Kansas City Chiefs-San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl 58 matchup.
Super Bowl Sunday is just around the corner and we’ll soon kickoff the big game from Las Vegas, Nevada between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.
While there are plenty of ways to bet the game off the field, sports bettors can also start the Super Bowl with early action on the field with a wager in the first half.
We’ve already made a pick on the bet bet on the first quarter total and spread, so here’s the best bet on the first-half total.
If you’re looking to bet on Super Bowl 58, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $200 in bonus bets if their first bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs first half total
San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs first half total pick: OVER 22.5
For starters, it’s nice to get this total under the key numbers of 23 and 24. In the last 11 Super Bowls, the first half total has gone over 22.5 points seven times, including in each of the last three years.
In three Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl appearances under Patrick Mahomes, the first half has averaged 28.3 points after last year’s early fireworks (38 points).
Kansas City’s three Super Bowls under Mahomes at halftime
- Super Bowl 57: Philadelphia 24, Kansas City 14
- Super Bowl 55: Tampa Bay 21, Kansas City 6
- Super Bowl: 54: Kansas City 10, San Francisco 10
These are two of the top-10 teams in first-half scoring in the NFL this season with San Francisco ranked No. 4 and Kansas City ranked No. 6, averaging to combine for 29.3 points in the first half per game. Kansas City’s offense typically does the majority of its damage in the opening two quarters as the Chiefs are No. 28 in second-half scoring (7.6 points per game) this season.
The playoffs have seen points on the board early between these two teams. Kansas City’s three AFC playoff games averaged 25.6 points in the first half and went over this total each time.
Kansas City’s three playoff games at halftime
- Wild Card Round: Kansas City 16, Miami 7
- Divisional Round: Buffalo 17, Kansas City 13
- AFC Championship: Kansas City 17, Baltimore 7
San Francisco went 1-1 to the over on this number in its two playoff games. The 49ers held a 7-6 lead at halftime of the NFC Divisional over Green Bay, but trailed Detroit 24-7 heading into the intermission of the NFC Championship.
San Francisco’s defense has been up and down all season, now they’ll face a Chiefs’ offense that has turned the corner in the postseason. San Francisco will look to get Brock Purdy comfortable in his first Super Bowl appearance, doing so by relying on bell-cow, do-it-all running back Christian McCaffrey against a Kansas City defense that is 20th against the run this season.
Trust two elite play-callers in Andy Reid and Kyle Shanahan to go over this first-half total.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.