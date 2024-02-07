Best 49ers vs. Chiefs Super Bowl First Quarter Spread Bet
Super Bowl Sunday is just around the corner and we’ll soon kickoff the big game from Las Vegas, Nevada between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.
While there are plenty of ways to bet the game off the field, sports bettors can also start the Super Bowl with early action on the field in the first quarter.
We’ve already made a pick on the bet bet on the first quarter total, so here’s the best bet on the spread.
San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs first quarter odds
San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs first quarter spread pick: Chiefs +1.5
Important note to go the spread over the money line based on the likelihood of each team matching one another’s opening scoring drive or going scoreless in the first quarter. The Super Bowl has been tied in four of the last nine Super Bowls after the first quarter.
Riding the hot hand with Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is used to the big state of the Super Bowl as opposed to Brock Purdy, who is making his Super Bowl Sunday debut.
Also going with Kansas City based on the playoffs. San Francisco went scoreless in the first quarter in each of its two playoff games and had to play from behind, going down 3-0 to Green Bay in the NFC Divisional round and 14-0 to Detroit in the NFC Championship game. Kansas City’s defense has been great out of the gates, allowing just 3.2 points in the first quarter this season, which is fifth in the NFL.
On the other side, Kansas City’s been tied at the end of the first quarter twice in the playoffs (at Buffalo and at Baltimore) and were leading 7-0 at the end of the opening 15 minutes of the Wild Card round against Miami. Kansas City has also been tied or leading in two of its three Super Bowl appearances with Mahomes under center, including a 7-3 lead over San Francisco in Super Bowl 54. Getting the short under with Mahomes to start fast is too good to pass up.
