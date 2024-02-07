Best 49ers vs. Chiefs Super Bowl Second Half Total Bet (Expect a Low-Scoring Half)
Breaking down why the 2nd half UNDER is the bet to make at Super Bowl 58.
We are just days away from kickoff at Super Bowl 58 so we still have time to find as many different betting angles as we can.
One specific area I'm keying in on is the second-half total between the Chiefs and the 49ers. I already broke down why I like the full game UNDER, but if I were to get more specific, I like the second half UNDER even more.
Super Bowl Second Half Total
Super Bowl Second Half Total Prediction
Let me start off by saying that the second half UNDER has gone 18-2 in Chiefs' games this season, the best mark in the NFL. They've also allowed just 10 combined points in the second half in their three playoff games.
It's not just the Chiefs' defense stepping it up in the second half that has led to this, but their offense hasn't been as good in the second half either. The Chiefs score an average of 14.5 points per game in the first half, but just 7.6 points per game in the second half for a difference of 6.9 points.
Defensively, the Chiefs allow 10 points per game in the 1st half but just 6.8 points per game in the second half for a point difference of 3.2 points.
The same can be said for the 49ers. It's not to the same extent, but the 49ers are also averaging more points in the second half while allowing fewer defensively.
So, for those reasons, the second half UNDER is the obvious bet to make in the Super Bowl. Remember, you have two ways to bet this. You can either take the 2nd half UNDER 24.5 pre-game, or you can wait until halftime and live bet the UNDER. Depending on how the first half goes, you may find better or worse value by live-betting.
Pick: 2nd half UNDER 24.5
