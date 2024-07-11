Best AFL Round 18 Betting Trends
The AFL returns to the oval on Friday with Round 18 action. What does the betting data indicatate for the busy slate ahead this weekend?
Check out the AFL betting trends for Round 18 matches that begin on Friday, July 12 and ends on Sunday, July 14.
AFL Round 18 Match Schedule
- Collingwood Magpies vs. Geelong Cats (-4.5, 168.5) - 5:40 a.m., Fri.
- Sydney Swans (-46.5, 175.5) vs. North Melbourne Kangaroos - 11:45 p.m., Fri.
- Hawthorn Hawks vs. Fremantle Dockers (-3.5, 156.5) - 11:45 p.m., Fri.
- Western Bulldogs vs. Carlton Blues (-13.5, 175.5) - 2:35 a.m., Sat.
- Melbourne Demons vs. Essendon Bombers (-10.5, 163.5) - 5:30 a.m., Sat.
- Adelaide Crows (-11.5, 155.5) vs. St. Kilda Saints - 5:30 a.m., Sat.
- Gold Coast Suns (-5.5, 166.5) vs. Port Adelaide Power - 11:10 p.m., Sat.
- Richmond Tigers vs. GWS Giants (-29.5, 168.5) - 1:20 a.m., Sun.
- West Coast Eagles vs. Brisbane Lions (-30.5, 171.5) - 2:40 a.m., Sun.
Magpies vs. Cats Betting Trends
Venue Stats (entering week): Melbourne Cricket Grounds - 167.7 ppg; 18-15 O/U
- Geelong has lost four straight road matches but is the favorite despite this, given a 57.4% chance to beat Collingwood.
- Geelong has failed to cover the spread in six straight matches when facing Collingwood and coming off a win. Geelong is given a 51.5% chance to cover -6.5-points.
- Geelong has gone Over in 12 of 13 matches inside Melbourne Cricket Grounds.
Hawks vs. Dockers Betting Trends
Venue Stats (entering week): University of Tasmania Stadium - 137.5 ppg; 0-2 O/U
- Fremantle has won six straight matches when facing Hawthorn and is the favorite, given a 57.4% chance to win.
- Fremantle has covered the spread in nine of 11 road matches and faces Hawthorn given a 53.5% chance to cover -3.5-points.
- Hawthorn has gone Under in eight straight matches when playing inside University of Tasmania Stadium.
Swans vs. Kangaroos Betting Trends
Venue Stats (entering week): Sydney Cricket Grounds - 184.1 ppg; 5-2 O/U
- North Melbourne has lost seven straight matches when facing Sydney and is the underdog, given a 14.3% chance to win.
- The underdog has covered the spread in 10 straight matches between Sydney and North Melbourne. North Melbourne is the underdog given a 53.5% chance to cover +46.5-points.
- Sydney has gone Over in four straight matches inside Sydney Cricket Grounds.
Western Bulldogs vs. Blues Betting Trends
Venue Stats (entering week): Marvel Stadium - 172.8 ppg; 15-13 O/U
- Carlton has won five straight matches when playing in Melbourne and is the favorite, given a 68.3% chance to beat Western Bulldogs.
- The underdog has covered the spread in seven straight matches between Western Bulldogs and Carlton. Western Bulldogs are underdogs given a 52.4% chance to cover +13.5-points.
- Carlton has gone Over in seven straight matches.
Crows vs. Saints Betting Trends
Venue Stats (entering week): Adelaide Oval - 164.1 ppg; 10-11 O/U
- Adelaide has won 12 of 14 matches when facing St. Kilda and is the favorite, given a 69.2% chance to win.
- The road team has covered the spread in 19 of 24 matches inside Adelaide Oval. St. Kilda is the road team with a 52.4% chance to cover +11.5-points.
- St. Kilda has gone Under in eight of 10 matches.
Demons vs. Bombers Betting Trends
Venue Stats (entering week): Melbourne Cricket Grounds - 167.7 ppg; 18-15 O/U
- Melbourne has won seven straight home matches when playing as the underdog. Melbourne is the underdog with a 41.7% chance to beat Essendon.
- Essendon has dropped the spread in five straight matches when playing as the favorite. Essendon is the favorite given a 51.5% chance to cover -10.5-points against Melbourne.
- Melbourne has gone Under in eight straight matches when playing inside Melbourne Cricket Grounds at night.
Suns vs. Power Betting Trends
Venue Stats (entering week): People First Stadium - 164.5 pp; 4-2 O/U
- Gold Coast has seen the home team win 12 straight matches. Gold Coast is home against Port Adelaide and the favorite, given a 58.3% chance to win.
- Gold Coast has covered the spread in 11 straight matches when playing in Gold Coast and coming off a loss. Gold Coast faces Port Adelaide with a 53.5% chance to cover -5.5-points.
- Gold Coast has gone Over in seven straight home matches.
Tigers vs. Giants Betting Trends
Venue Stats (entering week): Melbourne Cricket Grounds - 167.7 ppg; 18-15 O/U
- Richmond has lost seven straight home matches and is the underdog, given a 25% chance to beat GWS.
- GWS has failed to cover the spread in five straight matches when coming off a win. GWS faces Richmond given a 51.5% chance to cover -29.5-points.
- The Over has hit in four straight meetings.
Eagles vs. Lions Betting Trends
Venue Stats (entering week): Optus Stadium - 150.6 ppg; 5-10 O/U
- Brisbane has won five straight matches and is the favorite, given an 83.3% chance to beat West Coast.
- West Coast has covered the spread in nine straight matches when facing Brisbane during the daytime. West Coast faces Brisbane with a 53.5% chance to cover +29.5-points.
- Brisbane has gone Over in seven of eight matches.
AFL Goal Trends
- Charlie Curnow 3+ five straight matches inside Marvel Stadium
- Harry McKay 3+ three of four matches vs Western Bulldogs
- Taylor Walker 3+ seven of eight matches vs. St Kilda inside Adelaide Oval
- Jacob van Rooyen 3+ three of four matches inside Melbourne Cricket Grounds
- Ben King 3+ three straight home matches
- Jake Waterman 3+ five of six home matches
- Jeremy Cameron 2+ eight straight matches vs Collingwood
- Shannon Neale 2+ four of five matches vs teams ranked lower
- Nathan Kreuger 2+ three of four home matches
- Tom Papley 2+ five of six matches inside Melbourne Cricket Grounds
- Chad Warner 2+ six of eight matches
- Nick Larkey 2+ three of four matches vs Sydney
- Josh Treacy 2+ five straight matches
- Mabior Chol 2+ four straight matches
- Bailey Banfield 2+ three straight matches vs Hawthorn
- Jamarra Ugle-Hagan 2+ seven straight matches inside Marvel Stadium
- Marcus Bontempelli 2+ four of five matches
- Darcy Fogarty 2+ nine straight matches
- Jack Higgins 2+ nine of 12 matches
- Jake Stringer 2+ six straight matches inside Melbourne Cricket Grounds as favorite
- Bayley Fritsch 2+ seven of eight matches as underdog
- Jake Melksham 2+ four straight home matches
- Kyle Langford 2+ nine of 11 matches as favorite
- Ben Long 2+ four straight home matches
- Todd Marshall 2+ three straight matches vs Gold Coast
- Connor Rozee 2+ three straight matches vs Gold Coast
- Joe Daniher 2+ six of seven matches
- Zac Bailey 2+ three of four matches inside Optus Stadium
- Lachie Schultz 1+ 12 straight matches when playing in Victoria
- Brad Close 1+ nine straight matches
- Patrick Dangerfield 1+ eight of nine matches vs Collingwood inside Melbourne Cricket Grounds
- Harvey Harrison 1+ six of seven matches inside Melbourne Cricket Grounds
- Scott Pendlebury 1+ three straight matches inside Melbourne Cricket Grounds
- Jack Crisp 1+ six of eight matches
- Cameron Zurhaar 1+ 10 straight matches
- Harry Sheezel 1+ six straight matches
- Tristan Xerri 1+ three of four matches
- Kai Lohmann 1+ nine of 10 matches
- Michael Frederick 1+ five straight matches
- Andrew Brayshaw 1+ three straight matches vs Hawthorn
- Rhylee West 1+ 12 of 13 matches
- Elijah Hollands 1+ four straight matches inside Marvel Stadium
- Tim Membrey 1+ nine straight matches inside Adelaide Oval
- Zach Merrett 1+ five straight matches as favorite
- Ben Ainsworth 1+ five straight home matches
- Ollie Lord 1+ eight of nine matches
- Tim Taranto 1+ seven of eight matches inside Melbourne Cricket Grounds
- Rhyan Mansell 1+ eight straight matches
- Jacob Koschitzke 1+ eight straight home matches
- Callan Ward 1+ three straight matches
- Isaac Cumming 1+ four straight matches
- Jack Darling 1+ 13 straight matches vs Brisbane
- Callum Ah Chee 1+ four straight matches
- Jarrod Berry 1+ three straight matches vs West Coast
AFL Disposal Trends
- Errol Gulden 35+ three of five matches
- Patrick Cripps 33+ three straight matches
- Noah Anderson 33+ five straight matches in Gold Coast
- Sam Flanders 33+ five straight matches vs teams ranked higher
- Sam Walsh 32+ three straight matches inside Marvel Stadium
- Andrew Brayshaw 32+ four straight matches vs Hawthorn
- Josh Dunkley 32+ three straight matches
- Nick Daicos 31+ seven of nine matches
- Lachie Neale 31+ seven of eight matches vs teams on losing streak
- Colby McKercher 30+ four straight matches
- Caleb Serong 30+ three of four matches vs Hawthorn
- Zach Merrett 30+ six of eight matches inside Melbourne Cricket Grounds
- Tom Green 30+ four straight matches
- Jack Sinclair 28+ four straight matches
- Rory Laird 28+ four straight matches as favorite
- Josh Daicos 27+ three straight matches vs Geelong
- Jye Caldwell 27+ three straight matches
- Jordan Dawson 26+ six straight matches as favorite
- Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera 26+ eight of nine matches
- Ollie Wines 26+ seven straight matches vs Gold Coast
- Tim Taranto 26+ seven straight matches
- Tim Kelly 26+ 15 of 18 matches inside Optus Stadium
- Oliver Dempsey 25+ four straight matches at night
- Max Holmes 25+ three straight matches vs teams on losing streak
- Luke Davies-Uniacke 25+ 10 straight matches away from Melbourne
- Harry Sheezel 25+ six of seven matches
- Jordan Clark 25+ seven of nine matches as favorite
- Tom Liberatore 25+ eight straight matches as underdog
- Bailey Dale 25+ four straight matches inside Marvel Stadium
- Dylan Shiel 25+ nine straight matches vs Melbourne
- Connor Rozee 25+ three straight matches
- Jacob Hopper 25+ three of four matches inside Melbourne Cricket Grounds
- Liam Duggan 25+ four straight home matches as underdog
- Jayden Short 23+ four straight matches vs GWS
- Chad Warner 22+ 15 straight matches inside Melbourne Cricket Grounds
- Jy Simpkin 22+ six straight matches vs Sydney
- Patrick Dangerfield 21+ 11 straight matches vs Collingwood inside Melbourne Cricket Grounds
- Tom Atkins 21+ three straight matches vs Collingwood
- Jraman Impey 21+ three straight matches
- Matthew Kennedy 21+ three straight matches
- Trent Rivers 21+ five straight matches
- Harry Perryman 21+ three straight matches vs Richmond inside Melbourne Cricket Grounds
- Jarrod Berry 21+ six of seven interstate matches
- Mitch Duncan 20+ 17 of 19 matches inside Melbourne Cricket Grounds
- Gryan Miers 20+ eight of nine matches inside Melbourne Cricket Grounds
- Sam De Koning 20+ three straight matches
- George Wardlaw 20+ four straight matches
- James Jordan 20+ four straight matches vs North Melbourne
- Justin McInerney 20+ five of six matches
- Nathan Fyfe 20+ 14 of 15 matches vs Hawthorn
- Jaeger O’Meara 20+ four straight matches vs Hawthorn
- Massimo D’Ambrosio 20+ six of seven matches
- Jake Soligo 20+ four of five matches as favorite
- Ed Langdon 20+ six straight matches vs Essendon
- Travis Boak 20+ nine straight matches vs Gold Coast
- Jason Horne-Francis 20+ seven of eight matches
- Alex Sexton 20+ four straight home matches
- Daniel Rioli 20+ 10 straight matches
- Harry Himmelberg 20+ five straight matches
- Connor Idun 20+ three straight matches
- Elliot Yeo 20+ seven of eight matches vs Brisbane
- Harley Reid 20+ three straight home matches
