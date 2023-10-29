Best Against the Spread Bets for NFL Week 8 (Broncos will thrive in bad weather vs. Chiefs)
Giving you the best spread bets for Sunday's NFL Week 8 action.
If you're one of those people who wait until Sunday morning to place your bets, don't worry, we have you covered.
In this article, I'm going to give you the best spread bets to place for Sunday's NFL Week 8 action. If you don't care about point spread and just want to bet on teams to win their games, you can find my favorite moneyline bets here.
Before I give you my favorite against the spread bets for today, check out this fantastic offer from FanDuel Sportsbook. For a limited time, new users who click the link below to sign up for an account, will be treated to FanDuels' latest promotion! All you have to do is sign up for an account and place a $5 bet on any game!
NFL Week 8 Spread Bets
- Dolphins -9.5 vs. Patriots
- 49ers -5 vs. Bengals
- Broncos +7 vs. Chiefs
Dolphins -9.5 vs. Patriots
Despite what last week's results for both teams might indicate, this is a game between the best offense in the NFL and one of the worst offenses in the NFL. The Dolphins are averaging 3.0 more yards per play than the Patriots' offense and Miami ranks first in EPA/Play while New England ranks dead last.
Let's not over think this one. The Dolphins are going to win and cover at home this afternoon.
49ers -5 vs. Bengals
There were rumors that Brock Purdy might be sitting out this game due to a concussion, but it was officially announced on Saturday that he would, in fact, be starting.
This is a big-time fade of the Bengals. Yes, they're 3-3 and coming off a BYE week, but their metrics have yet to be impressive all season. In fact, they rank 31st in Net Yards per Play at -1.4. Only the Giants rank worse in that statistic.
They also rank 26th in EPA/Play and 18th in opponent EPA/Play. Until the Bengals beat a good team and look impressive in doing so, I'm going to bet against them. I'll take the 49ers to win and cover in this interconference showdown.
Broncos +7 vs. Chiefs
While the results so far this season may make you think the Chiefs are going to run away with the win in this game, I'd push back on that idea a little bit.
One thing the Broncos do really well in run the football, ranking fourth in the NFL in yards per carry, averaging 5.1 yards per rush. Meanwhile, stopping the run just happens to be the biggest weakness for the Chiefs, ranking 30th in opponent EPA/Play and 26th in opponent yards per carry.
Reports also indicate we're going to get a cold and snowy game in Denver, which should fit perfectly into the Broncos' hands.
I'll take them to cover the 7-point spread as underdogs.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!