Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Bets on Friday Night in Week 4 of College Football
By Cody Pestino
Friday night of Week 4 in college football features three intriguing matchups, including a few high-powered offenses. With pivotal games on the line for teams with conference championship aspirations, expect these offenses to be unleashed, creating value in the anytime touchdown prop market.
Best College Football Touchdown Props for Week 4
Syracuse Wide Receiver Trebor Pena (-130)
Syracuse wide receiver Trevor Pena is off to one of the hottest starts in college football this season. Through two games, Pena has recorded 12 catches for 166 yards and four touchdowns.
He has quickly become quarterback Kyle McCord's favorite target, receiving more looks than any other receiver on the team, particularly in the red zone. With a favorable matchup against UNLV’s cornerbacks, Pena is primed to find the end zone for the third consecutive game.
Illinois Running Back Kaden Feagin (+110)
The Illinois Fighting Illini head to Lincoln, Nebraska, to face the Cornhuskers in a ranked Big Ten showdown. This has the makings of a classic Big Ten matchup, with both teams looking to establish the run to open things up for their quarterbacks, who have performed well this season. Illinois leans heavily on the ground game, led by Kaden Feagin, who has racked up 173 yards and three touchdowns so far.
Feagin should have plenty of chances to score, and bettors can find value in his anytime touchdown at a solid price of +110.
San Jose State Wide Receiver Nick Nash (-120)
San Jose State wide receiver Nick Nash has been lighting up the stat sheet to start the season. In just three games, he has tallied 34 catches for 485 yards and six touchdowns. Primarily lining up in the slot, Nash is poised to exploit the Washington State defense.
He should also benefit from a favorable game script, with Washington State expected to lead for most of the game, forcing San Jose State to air it out. Nash is priced at -120 to score a touchdown, making him a strong option for bettors to include in their slips on Friday night.
