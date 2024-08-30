Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Bets on Friday Night in Week 1 of College Football
By Cody Pestino
College football week 1 continues with six games on Friday night. There is value all over the board in the anytime touchdown prop market that bettors must take advantage of.
Wisconsin Running Back Chez Mellusi (-160)
The Wisconsin Badgers will host the Western Michigan Broncos at Camp Randall stadium as 24 point favorites.
Chez Mellusi returns for his fifth season of college football and third with the Badgers. He enters this season fully healthy and as the team's starting running back. He should see the bulk of the carries and thrive behind Wisconsin's solid offensive line. The Broncos' front will struggle to win the line of scrimmage, opening up the Badgers' rushing attack. Expect the Badgers to establish the run and give Mellusi plenty of opportunity to find the end zone.w
Oklahoma Tight End Bauer Sharp (+150)
The Oklahoma Sooners welcome the Temple Owls to Norman on Friday night and are overwhelming 42-point favorites.
With a massive spread like this, we know the Sooners are going to put up some points. One of their biggest positional advantages is with their tight end, Bauer Sharp. He had a strong season last year and will now be the starter for the Sooners. The Temple Owls do not have linebackers that cover tight ends well and will be starting two inexperienced safeties. Expect the Sooners to try and isolate Sharp against the Temple linebackers in the red zone and target him often.
Stanford Wide Receiver Elic Ayomanor (+125)
The Stanford Cardinal and TCU Horned Frogs square off in a Big 12-ACC matchup at Stanford Stadium. The total in this game is set at 59.5 points indicating that Sportsbooks expect there to be plenty of scoring opportunities for both teams.
Stanford wide receiver Elic Ayomanor is coming off a great season for the Cardinal, recording over 1,000 yards and 6 touchdowns. He stands at 6’3 and 210 pounds and uses his size and athleticism to shield off defenders, often making contested catches. This game presents Ayomanor with a great opportunity, as TCU’s tallest cornerback is just 5’11. Expect the Cardinal to target Ayomanor in one-on-one matchups and give him jump-ball opportunities near the end zone.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.