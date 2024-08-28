Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Bets on Thursday Night in Week 1 of College Football
By Cody Pestino
Week 1 of the college football season begins on Thursday night with 20 games set to kick off.
On average, there are 160 plays and about 55 points scored per game in a single college football game. Most college football games are fast-paced giving teams an increased amount of possessions, and opportunities to score. This allows bettors to locate great value in anytime player props.
All odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Here are the Best Anytime Touchdown Bets Available on Thursday Night:
North Carolina Running Back Omarian Hampton (-185)
Mack Brown's Tar Heels will travel to Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Tar Heels are 2 point favorites in what should be a very competitive game.
Omarian Hampton is the feature back for the Tar Heels and one of the best running backs in the country. Hampton is a workhorse for North Carolina receiving over 15 carries in 11 of 13 games last season. He also recorded a touchdown in 9 out of 13 games.
With a new starting quarterback, the Tar Heels will depend on Hampton to carry the load for the entire offense. Minnesota's defensive line is weak and the Tar Heels should have no issue running the rock. Expect Mack Brown to depend on Hampton early while the rest of the offense settles in. Bettors should not be afraid to lay the juice with Hampton to score a TD at -185.
North Dakota State Quarterback Cam Miller (+132)
The North Dakota State Bison will travel to Boulder to take on the Colorado Buffaloes in primetime on ESPN Thursday night. This will be unique. opportunity for North Dakota State to play on national television against an FBS school, and showcase some of their talent.
Arguably the best player in FCS football is The Bison's quarterback Cam Miller. He is a dual-threat quarterback who keeps defensive coordinators on their toes. Establishing the running game with Miller early is essential for the Bison's offense because it will open up their option attack.
Miller scored a rushing touchdown in 10 out of 15 games last year. Bettors should take advantage of the value with Miller to score a TD set at +132.
Colorado Wide Receiver Will Sheppard (-114)
The point total in the Colorado versus North Dakota State game is set at over/under 60.5 eluding that sportsbooks expect a lot of points to be scored.
Colorado brought in former Vanderbilt wide receiver Will Sheppard to be the new number-one target for Sheduer Sanders. The Buffaloes like to throw the ball early and often and play at one of the fastest paces in the country. The Buffs are also breaking in a new backfield filled with transfers so depending on Sanders' arm will be the likely game plan.
The Bison defense will be predicated on stopping Travis Hunter which will open up the field more for Sheppard to draw one one-on-one coverage. Bettors can find a Sheppard TD at the price of -114 which should be a comfortable number.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.